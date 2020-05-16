Powerful earthquake hits Nevada, felt in California and Utah

Authorities in western Nevada on Friday morning looked for possible road damage following a 6.5-magnitude earthquake in a remote area. The tremor, which was reported at 4:03 a.m., was felt in neighboring states.

the U.S. Geological Service reported the temblor was detected approximately 35 miles west of Tonopah and just east of the Sierra Nevada range. The earthquake was improved after being initially reported at a magnitude of 6.4.

The initial earthquake struck about 4.7 miles deep, the USGS said, and dozens of aftershocks were recorded over the next three hours, including two with an estimated magnitude of 4.9.

No injuries were reported in the immediate future, but part of US 95 was shut down while state soldiers and deputies of the Sheriff of Esmeralda and Mineral Counties verified that this road and the State Route 360 ​​was undamaged, said the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office.

The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office posted photos on Facebook showing damage to the highway.

So we drive casually, almost about to hit Tonapah, then suddenly we see all these cars on the side of the road with flashlights trying to signal us and I thought it was an accident but it turns out that the whole road is split in half by the earthquake – Carkissa (@carissacarkissa) May 15, 2020

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office was also verifying a report of possible damage in the United States 95, Captain David Boruchowitz told KSNV-TV in Las Vegas. “Other than that, just a bunch of people shaken.”

The earthquake occurred in a remote area of ​​the state between Reno and Las Vegas.

“It really rocked a lot of groceries,” said Keith Hasty, a Tonopah gas station employee, at the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hasty said the residents who frequented the store were all talking about the earthquake.

“We have a lot of locals who say their TVs were shaking, they could smell it,” said Hasty. “No damage I’ve heard of. My boss just called and said his garage was shaking.”

However, a Tonopah resident posted on Twitter that the earthquake “scared us”.

I am in Tonopah and it was intense !! The whole house was shaking back and forth, things were falling from the shelves.

Scared us to death. My nerves are down.

#earthquake – TD Ahern (@com_ahern) May 15, 2020

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, in Central Valley, California tweeted that they felt it.

I’m almost sure we just had an earthquake in Sacramento. – “The devil himself” Johnny Taylor (@hipsterocracy) May 15, 2020

Felt in Fresno CA – BFF by Devin Cow (@ jf191191) May 15, 2020