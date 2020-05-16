Oprah’s virtual graduation ceremony: the best quotes

You get a diploma! You get a diploma! Everyone gets a diploma!

On Friday, millions of viewers watched Oprah Winfrey headline a star-studded virtual graduation ceremony for the 2020 promotion, the last year of which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by “The Office” alumni Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak, the event featured hopeful messages from Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Simone Biles, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Kristen Bell, David Oyelowo, Sterling K. Brown and other entertainment luminaries.

The Facebook livestream highlighted several proud parents, students and teachers, who praised each other – from their homes across the country – for their achievements.

The socially distant festivities also included a nostalgic performance by Miley Cyrus, who sang her hymn “Hannah Montana: The Movie”, “The Climb”.

Among the famous participants were Yara Shahidi, Matthew McConaughey, Gordon Ramsay, Lana Condor, Ben Platt, Hailee Steinfeld, Diplo, Usher, DJ Khaled, Andy Cohen, Whitney Cummings, Hugh Jackman, Hasan Minhaj, the casts of “Queer Eye “from Netflix and” High School Musical: The Musical: The Series “from Disney and many more.

Here are some highlights from Friday “# Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram celebrate the promotion of 2020”.

Kaling and Novak mock Imagine

Longtime friends Kaling and Novak launched the extravagance from the start with encouraging words – and humor – for the graduates by taking a light dig at Gal Gadot’s infamous “Imagine” video.

“Actually, let’s not do this part,” said Novak, as Kaling brandished a harmonica and offered to sing the John Lennon classic. “I’m just trying to read the room here. I think the best thing we can do is make it all about the students.”

In March, the well-intentioned rendering of the star of the actress “Wonder Woman” “Imagine” triggered eye games on social networks.

“Okay … I guess it’s not about me,” Kaling joked. “To all of the high school and college seniors across America who worked so hard to get to this point: this is for you.”

Awkwafina gives some practical advice

The actress, rapper and actress Awkwafina became real for her video missive, reminding the class of 2020: “You’re going to make mistakes.

“You are supposed to do it,” she added. “This is how … it all works. I think one of the mistakes I made was to assume that I should have always had the answers at some point.”

The “Jumanji” star then gave extremely specific examples of his past faux pas, such as cooking a metal spoon in the microwave and bleaching his hair. “We are not always supposed to know. We are not supposed to know this today, ”she said. “Our experiences will always be different from those of others. Keep driving. “

Cyrus encourages graduates to “keep climbing”

Before embarking on his 2009 hit “The Climb”, Cyrus drew inspiration from the song’s opportune lyrics to speak directly to the promotion.

“I am truly honored to celebrate each of you, the high school students and the seniors and all that you have accomplished,” she said, standing in front of a virtual podium and golden “2020” balloons. “I knew I wanted to share this song with you. She feels full of new meaning. Keep the faith. Keep moving. Keep climbing. “

“There will always be another mountain / I will always want to move it / It will always be a difficult battle / Sometimes I will have to lose,” she later circled the familiar refrain. “I don’t know how fast I’m coming / I don’t know what is waiting on the other side / It’s the climb.”

Cardi B offers collegial – and financial – advice

Hitmaker “Money” Cardi B advised the 2020 promotion to keep their financial goals in mind when transitioning to the next stage of their life.

“Congratulations and don’t let any coronavirus … take a special moment on your part,” she said. “When you go to college, I feel like they offer you so many different courses, and it’s so much fun, but it’s like, make sure the courses you’re going to take will be for you one day beneficial.

“Make sure you look for careers around the money you want to make in the future. And make sure you are looking for a career that is like OK, when I finish and go looking for a job, will that job help me pay off my college debt? Will it help me live the lifestyle I want? “

Biles celebrates the winners

Olympic champion Biles knows a little more about the victory, and she used her experience as an elite gymnast to congratulate the 2020 class on its “victory lap”.

“I know you miss what was supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that … doesn’t change anything,” said the gold medalist. “You already won. Today, let’s celebrate this. Let’s celebrate all the hard work it took to get here. We are so proud of all you have accomplished.”

Oprah brings him home

The last speaker of the day, of course, was Winfrey, who had plenty of his signature sage advice ready for students entering a new chapter in an uncertain time.

“I know you may not want to, but you are indeed the class chosen for a time like this,” she said. “Of course, this is not the graduation ceremony you were planning. You dream of this walk on the stage, your family and friends encourage you, the caps spring up happily in the air.

“But even if there may not be a pump because of our situation, a promotion has never been called to enter the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope, “she said.

Later in his long speech, the television tycoon urged his young audience “to defend, fight and vote for healthier conditions that will create a healthier society”, in order to “create more equity or justice and more joy in the world. “

“We need you to do it because the pandemic has exposed the vast systemic inequalities that have defined life for too many people for too long,” said Winfrey. “For poor communities, without adequate access to health care, inequality is a pre-existing condition. For immigrant communities forced to hide in the shadows, inequality is a pre-existing condition.

“For every black man and woman living in their American skin, even fearing to go jogging,” she added, probably referring to the recent murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery by two white men , “inequality is an existing pre-condition.”

By the end of the event, the stream had accumulated over 6.6 million views. Watch Winfrey’s full speech above.