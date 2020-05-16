NFL teams may reopen facilities Tuesday under certain conditions

The NFL has given the green light to clubs to reopen their facilities on Tuesday, provided certain conditions are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams are allowed to reopen next week if they are allowed to do so under applicable national and local regulations, are in compliance with all additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. Allen Sills, NFL medical chief officer, and distributed to clubs last week.

In the first reopening phase, clubs cannot have more than 50% staff in their facilities and cannot exceed 75 people. Coaching staff are not yet allowed to return, nor are players, except those undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Friday, in a note to the 32 teams, Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “This first phase of reopening is an important step to demonstrate our ability to operate efficiently and safely, even in the current environment. After the implementation of this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies allowing the reopening of more club facilities, I expect that additional staff, possibly including coaching staff, be allowed to return to club facilities within a relatively short time. “