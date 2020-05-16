NFL teams may reopen facilities Tuesday under certain conditions

by May 16, 2020 Top News
NFL teams may reopen facilities Tuesday under certain conditions

The NFL has given the green light to clubs to reopen their facilities on Tuesday, provided certain conditions are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams are allowed to reopen next week if they are allowed to do so under applicable national and local regulations, are in compliance with all additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented protocols developed by Dr. Allen Sills, NFL medical chief officer, and distributed to clubs last week.

In the first reopening phase, clubs cannot have more than 50% staff in their facilities and cannot exceed 75 people. Coaching staff are not yet allowed to return, nor are players, except those undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Friday, in a note to the 32 teams, Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “This first phase of reopening is an important step to demonstrate our ability to operate efficiently and safely, even in the current environment. After the implementation of this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies allowing the reopening of more club facilities, I expect that additional staff, possibly including coaching staff, be allowed to return to club facilities within a relatively short time. “


Source —–> https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2020-05-15/nfl-teams-reopen-facilities-tuesday-certain-conditions-coronavirus

About the author: Izer

View all posts by Izer »

Related Posts

American believers see coronavirus as a sign of God

American believers see coronavirus as a sign of God

May 16, 2020
CDC sends $ 10.25 billion to states and cities to track coronavirus contact

CDC sends $ 10.25 billion to states and cities to track coronavirus contact

May 16, 2020
Returning to the race live in Santa Anita is a big hit with punters

Returning to the race live in Santa Anita is a big hit with punters

May 16, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *