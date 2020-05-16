NFL owners to vote on whether Rams can borrow $ 500 million more for stadium

NFL owners will vote Tuesday on whether to allow the Rams to borrow $ 500 million more than was previously approved for the construction of the SoFi stadium.

The request, first reported by Athletic and later confirmed by The Times, comes two years after the owners spent a record $ 2.25 billion debt forgiveness on the $ 5 billion site. , which is slated to open this season as the new home of the Rams and Chargers.

The additional $ 500 million in funding for the stadium would be a combination of a private loan to Rams owner Stan Kroenke and an increase in team debt. Pending approval from the other owners, Kroenke would also have more time to repay the loan.

The Rams referred all questions about the situation to the NFL, which declined to comment. The league will conduct its annual May meetings almost next week after canceling the scheduled event at Laguna Beach due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cost of the stadium, which sits on 298 acres in Inglewood, has roughly doubled since initial projections of about $ 2.5 billion, and the Rams and Chargers have failed to meet seat license sales that offset the construction costs. In addition, if the NFL further increases the debt limit, Kroenke can take advantage of lower interest rates.

“With cost overruns, less revenue from seat licenses and a year [rain] delay in opening, there is a significant additional cost for Stan Kroenke, “said Marc Ganis, financing expert, president of SportsCorp. “He did not reduce the scope of the project to save money, which he could have done. He built the magnificent stadium originally planned.

“So it is only fair, since this stadium has great advantages for the league as a whole, that the league helps it finance part of the difference.”

Initial forecasts were that the Rams and Chargers would sell approximately $ 400 million in seat licenses. The two clubs did not achieve this goal, with the Chargers selling closer to $ 100 million, according to people familiar with the situation.

“Sales were trending positively toward our goal as we tweaked the calendar and approached the new league year,” the Chargers said in a written statement, “but the pandemic has had a calming effect on what is traditionally the biggest sales period of the year – preparing for the NFL draft via calendar publication.

“Because of the positive momentum, however, created by our free agent signatures, our draft picks and our uniform reveal, we are still seeing considerable interest from fans for subscriptions and continue to integrate new subscribers. “