NASA unveils custom Tesla car rafting astronauts to launch US rockets

NASA has unveiled a Tesla car that will take U.S. astronauts to launch rockets later this month.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine revealed pictures of the car in a recent tweet.

The car is supposed to play a fairly important role in the first manned launch that left U.S. soil over the years.

The last launch from U.S. soil occurred more than nine years ago.

NASA’s interesting astronaut ferry has the famous space agency logo and a name written in red on the back.

It will launch astronauts on its rocket on May 27th.

Bridenstine tweeted, “Here’s some Tesla news that everyone should love. Look at model X, which takes @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to the launch panel of the Demo-2 operation! #LaunchAmerica. “

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley blow up their mission at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

It’s the first time NASA astronauts have taken a car to launch and then set off from Earth.

Elon Muskin SpaceX has designed a rocket and spaceship for this mission.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will take off with a Falcon 9 rocket to allow astronauts to test a longer stay at the International Space Station.

This is called the Demo-2 operation.

NASA explained: “As we lift the Launch Pad 39A from the top of the specially instrumented Falcon 9 rocket, Crew Dragon accelerates its two passengers to about 17,000 mph and moves it on a capture course with the International Space Station.

“When in orbit, the crew and the control of the SpaceX operation verify that the spacecraft is operating as intended, by testing, among other things, the environmental monitoring system, displays and control system, and controllable thrust forces.

“In about 24 hours, Crew Dragon will be on site to meet and harbor with the space station.

“The spacecraft is designed to do this independently, but the astronauts on board the spacecraft and station will closely monitor the approach and docking and can take control of the spacecraft as needed.”