Mars may be covered in puddles of salt water, but they are probably too cold to support life

Ancient Mars may have contained water packed with ingredients to support life, but life on the Red Planet is not known today. New research suggests that conditions on the surface of present-day Mars are actually too cold for life.

“Our results show that (meta) stable saline waters on the surface of Mars and its shallow (a few centimeters depth) are not habitable because their water activity and temperatures are outside the known tolerances of life on Earth,” the researchers wrote in the study summary. . “In addition, (meta) stable brackets do not meet the requirements of special areas, which reduces the risk of further contamination and mitigates the threats associated with exploring the surface of Mars.”

Using computer models, the researchers pointed out that 40 percent of the surface of Mars could have these saline waters.

Brine is a pool of water that contains an exceptionally large amount of salt. Saltwater cattle exist on earth and are believed to exist on Mars, but their presence has not been confirmed.

The study has been published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

In February, a separate study was proposed that salt water can form under very specific conditions at certain latitudes on the surface of Mars.

In the year 2015 NASA said liquid water was on Mars, but it was changed in 2017, when the space agency said the dark features previously interpreted as water were probably grains of sand and dust.

The possible existence of saltwater devices is controversial because, according to researchers, they could be on the surface of Mars for six consecutive hours “a few percent a year,” so it is likely that the Earth’s viruses or microbes on earth will not live in them.

“The surface of Mars today is bitterly cold, weakly drying, and severely oxidizing, so it is unlikely that life as we know it to be active, even if it is, current policy is to treat all Martian samples returned to Earth with great caution,” a NASA government official said. Josh Handal told Fox News via email.

Earlier this month, former NASA Ames director Scott Hubbard said he was concerned about future rock samples recovered from Mars coming back from visitors to be inspected and quarantined.

“I’ve heard some operating in the area of ​​human space flight from colleagues that they can see how the current environment of citizens to be more concerned about foreign microbes, viruses or contamination of the return,” Hubbard told Stanford News in an interview.

NASA will release the recently renamed Perseverance-Rover on July 17, 2020. In March Fox News said the pandemic had not yet affected the launch preparations of the unmanned Rover as work continued on schedule.

The perseverance rover tries to figure out if there is one petrified evidence in addition to other beings, other duties.

When Rover lands on Mars, it will still be associated with a functioning Curiosity rover and now dead Opportunity Rover On the red planet. Unlike curiosity or opportunity, this Rover carries “The first helicopter to fly on another planet” NASA added.

NASA’s long-term goal is to send a manned operation to Mars in the 2030s.