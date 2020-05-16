Lawyers for Arbery's alleged killers vow to `` find the truth ''

Lawyers for two white Georgia men accused of killing the unarmed black jogger Ahmaud Arbery vow to “find the truth” in the racially charged murder after the case was brought to court.

Speaking to reporters in Decatur on Thursday, attorneys for 34-year-old Travis McMichael admitted “anger” and “indignation” surrounding the February 23 gunshot death of Arbery, 25, but warned against rushing to trial – especially from certain details before the murder. have not been discovered, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

“Right now, we’re starting at the end,” lawyer Jason Sheffield told reporters. “We know the end. What we don’t know is the beginning. In this case, the entire nation investigates. We will find the truth and bring it out, not here, but in the courtroom. “

McMichael, who remains in detention without bail, detained Sheffield and another lawyer, Robert Rubin, on Monday. Her father Gregory McMichael, 64, who also faces charges of aggravated assault and murder for the crime of Arbery’s death, has also retained the services of two lawyers, Laura and Franklin Hogue, reports the newspaper. .

The four lawyers know each other, said Rubin, but declined to say whether he thought their clients would be tried together in court.

Elder McMichael’s husband and wife’s legal team also warned against the inclusion of preconceived notions associated with Arbery’s camera murder, Macon Telegraph reports.

“So often the public accepts a story motivated by a set of incomplete facts, which slanders a good person, based on haste to judgment, what happened in this case,” Laura Hogue told the newspaper in a press release.

Franklin Hogue, meanwhile, acknowledged that Arbery’s death was a tragic loss as he echoed the capture of his wife.

“Although the death of Ahmaud Arbery is a tragedy, causing deep sorrow to his family – a tragedy that at first seems to many fit into a terrible model of American life – this case does not correspond to this model “said Franklin Hogue.

“The full story, which will be revealed in time, will tell the truth about this case.”

Gregory McMichael told police that he and his son thought Arbery was a burglar and claimed that Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense while they were fighting with a shotgun.