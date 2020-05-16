“Laurel Canyon” will transport you to a magical time in the 60s

If you are looking for a place to escape the house where you have been stuck for more than two months while locking, then “Laurel Canyon” may be the case.

The two-part docuseries, broadcast on May 31 and June 7 on Epix, transport you to a magical time in the 1960s, when the Laurel Canyon region in the Hollywood hills of Los Angeles was a musical utopia for everyone. world from Jackson Browne and Joni Mitchell to David Crosby and Neil Young.

Yes, it was back when there was free love instead of social distancing.

Directed by Alison Elwood (“American Jihad”), the series captures the free spirt of the time just when we need to remember most how people connected.

“It wasn’t a scene at the time. It was just a better place to live – above the smog,” recalls Crosby of settling there as a member of the Byrds.

“It was like living in the countryside, but you were in the big city,” says Roger McGuinn of the Byrds of the idyllic setting.

Henry Diltz of the Modern Folk Quartet remembers moving into a studio in Laurel Canyon. At night, he says, it was “very quiet, except for the owls.”

“We used to call it Oz,” says Love guitarist Johnny Echols, who tells a touching story about picking up his instrument for the first time: “The vibrations tickled my soul. It was a love story that has lasted to this day. “

And as to how his group got its name, Echols simply says, “We just loved the music.”

But one of the most revealing and opportune moments comes when Echols remembers asking advice from Little Richard, the rock pioneer who died on May 9 and who once lived in the Laurel Canyon area. As Richard bangs the keys to “Lucille”, Echols remembers traveling with him to England.

“We met these four guys,” he says. “They followed Richard around … sycophants as far as I know. Later in Los Angeles, I was invited to see the Beatles. I didn’t believe it. These little guys who ran after Richard are the greatest thing in the world. “

After the classic Eagle varieties “Take It Easy” introduce the second episode, LA DJ Jim Ladd tells how it was all but easy as the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights War at home were raging. “The entire social order of the country was in turmoil,” says Ladd, who at the time had “hair to the middle of the back.”

Ladd says that the hippies of Laurel Canyon did not always receive the love they poured out in their peaceful place. “They were the ones who hated us,” he says. “They didn’t like hippies.”

But Browne wonders exactly why Laurel Canyon was a hippie paradise. “Hippie” was like a young boomer, just opening up, just blooming, someone getting hooked up, “he said.” There was a way to live life in big day, to be a monster and not to apologize for who you were. “