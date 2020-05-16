Lakers to open training center for players as directed

With the permission of local health officials, the Lakers will allow players to enter their team premises in El Segundo for individual and voluntary training starting Saturday. The facility was closed for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team will comply with NBA guidelines on how to protect the facilities for players and other employees. According to the rules of the league, they appointed Lisa Estrada, their vice-president of facilities and construction operations, as the person responsible for facility hygiene.

The Lakers briefly kept their facilities open after the initial closure of the league on March 11. During this time, players were allowed to do individual training with the help of an assistant coach. Several players could be in the building at the same time provided that they did not come into contact with each other and use different parts of the installation. These rules will also apply from Saturday.

The Clippers will not open their training center in Playa Vista and have not set a specific schedule for their return.

The rules of the league allow a maximum of four players within a facility at a time, each player being allowed to work with a coach. Teams may designate up to six coaches, not including the head coach, who are authorized to work with players during their training.

The league has authorized teams in states where home orders have been lifted or relaxed to reopen their doors to players for individual training, a minor step – not a leap – toward the return of basketball this season .

The images of the first NBA facilities to open should remind us how far the league is from a return to the games, even if optimism seems to be present among the best officials, owners and players in the league.

In Orlando, where Magic allow players to train, coach wearing team brand mask and blue medical gloves threw entry passes to Nikola Vucevic so former USC star could work on shift movements without defender on the field.

The Toronto Raptors, who opened his practice center this week, released a statement detailing the detailed rules they implemented. Only one player is allowed in the building at a time, with limited access to the court. These players also undergo temperature and symptom checks from team medical personnel.

The league allows certain teams to provide testing to asymptomatic players in markets where testing is widely available.

The move, in some corners of the league, was seen as an attempt to gauge public reaction to the NBA which procured and administered tests – a key part of any league plan to play.

According to several league leaders, acquiring the 15,000 tests the league would need to complete the season is not a problem. Acquiring and administering tests at times when the public does not have the same access is a problem, however.

Tests are a big part of the league’s plan to play, a plan that could happen in one or two places, Disney World in Orlando being considered by some to be the strongest candidate. The league, as Commissioner Adam Silver told players this week, must be ready for positive tests and must develop protocols that allow the game to continue when positive tests occur.