JCPenney in trouble files bankruptcy protection

JCPenney filed for bankruptcy on Friday, the latest among traditional brick and mortar retailers to collapse as extended store closings due to COVID-19 pandemic strike final blow for struggling businesses .

The department store chain, known for selling family-owned clothing, cosmetics and jewelry in about 850 locations, said it had reached an agreement with creditors for about $ 900 million in fresh financing to help the operations, while it navigates bankruptcy procedures.

The company has filed for Chapter 11 protection with the US Bankruptcy Court for the South Texas district. Earlier, Reuters said it was about to file for bankruptcy and negotiate the financing.

The bankruptcy filing puts an end to a long decline for the 118-year-old department store chain, which once operated more than 1,600 locations that have become accessories in American malls. At one point, the company employed almost 200,000 people.

Even before the coronavirus epidemic, JCPenney was faced with nearly $ 4 billion in debt and pressure from discount retailers and e-commerce companies.

Larger retailers such as Walmart and Target have pushed their smaller rivals aside by offering discount clothing, including online.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, is now forcing a financial statement among a range of retailers who have had to temporarily close their doors by order of the states.

Earlier this month, luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus and clothing retailer J.Crew filed for bankruptcy after other attempts to rework their finances failed.

Stage Stores, a chain of US department stores selling mid-priced clothing in hundreds of stores in mostly rural areas, said earlier this week that it would sell out unless it found a buyer.