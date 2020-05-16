JC Penney’s share soars after making $ 17 million interest payment

by May 16, 2020 Business
JCPenney shares soared after the retailer said it had made a $ 17 million interest payment due May 7.

The announcement allayed fears that the struggling retailer would soon be heading for bankruptcy, sending its shares up almost 30% in the afternoon, to 25 cents.

The once-powerful department store chain spoke to its lenders and was looking for a $ 450 million loan to finance bankruptcy plans.

The 118-year-old Plano, Texas-based company has lost market share to e-commerce giants and seen turnaround plans collapse over the past decade.

