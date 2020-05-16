IMF chief predicts three-year economic impact of coronavirus

Ailing and bankrupt government has long feared IMF loan conditions, including tight spending limits and asset privatization, but although Georgieva still urges governments to “spend wisely”, the emphasis is now put on expenses.

“Spend as much as possible, then spend a little more for your doctors, for your nurses, for the vulnerable in your society,” she said.

The IMF also attaches ecological conditions to its financial assistance and Georgieva encourages gender equality at every opportunity. “We are richer when women are equal,” she said.

PLAYBOOK TO MANAGE THE TRUMP TEAM

While Georgieva has more weight than any IMF executive before her – the lending capacity of the DC-based NGO has quadrupled to reach $ 1 trillion since 2008 – it still operates under tight constraints largely determined by the United States, the largest shareholder in the IMF.

Organizations as diverse as Goldman Sachs, Oxfam and AFL-CIO are now urging governments to allow the IMF to provide $ 3 trillion in support to low- and middle-income countries through a special asset class known as Special drawing rights . But Georgieva needs American support before the IMF can come to the rescue.

“Everything must be on the table” when it comes to responding to the coronavirus pandemic, said Georgieva, but “my goal is and will continue to be to keep the members together.” It is the code to keep the Trump administration at the table, which other international bodies such as the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization have increasingly failed.

Georgieva has offered advice to any nation or global institution grappling with the “America First” instincts of President Donald Trump’s team, based on the relative success she and the IMF have had.

First, the entities must be transparent and equipped with a “credible strategy,” she said.

And their leaders have to hit the phones and (when the restrictions on social distancing are relaxed) beat the pavement. “I speak to everyone. I’m going to the Hill, ”she said, referring to Capitol Hill, the seat of the United States Congress. And “what I am presenting is where we are, what the projections are for the future, what needs to be done, how the United States can help us,” said Georgieva.

Georgieva likes to highlight her “track record”, as she called it, during follow-up meetings, to maintain traction.

His privileged contacts in the Trump administration include the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump. She credited Mnuchin for obtaining resources for the IMF from the $ 2 trillion package known as the CARES Act that Congress passed last month, while juggling “very serious domestic problems”.