House of Commons Democrats condemn $ 3 billion coronavirus rescue bill

Democrats in the House of Commons passed a $ 3 trillion coronavirus rescue bill Friday night despite Senate Republicans and President Trump declaring the so-called Hero Law dead on arrival.

House of Commons Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy complained that the 1,800-page bill was “the largest bill in the history of Congress” – and that it had was released this week without a committee hearing.

The Democrats defended the bill, arguing that dragging the Republicans had forced them to go ahead with a unilateral proposal.

“There is pain. There is suffering. There is death all over the country. Congress must act to relieve the American people, “said Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), president of the House Democratic Caucus.

The bill was passed with 14 left-wing Democrats and centrists voting “no” and only one Republican – representative Peter King of New York – voting for.

Before adopting the bill, the Democrats authorized proxy voting for future legislation and rejected a GOP push to ban illegal immigrants from obtaining stimulus checks.

Congress had previously adopted four large coronavirus rescue packages after laborious nightly negotiations between Democrats and White House officials.

After adopting the fourth major package last month, the Republicans said they wanted to take a break from thinking and criticized the state’s bailouts.

The new relief bill includes nearly $ 1 trillion in funding for state and local governments, which Republicans, including Trump, are reluctant to grant.

It would authorize another round of stimulus checks of up to $ 1,200, create a $ 200 billion “hero fund” paying a risk premium to medical workers, allocate $ 175 billion in rent and mortgage assistance, and would spend $ 75 billion on virus testing and contact tracing.

The bill would also extend the federal increase in unemployment insurance benefits by $ 600 per week until January 2021. The increase currently continues until July.

Other items include an increase in food stamp payments that are expected to cost $ 10 billion, a bailout of $ 25 billion for the postal service, $ 3.6 billion for election offices and $ 5.5 billion for extending broadband Internet to libraries and homes.

The bill also proposes new funds for census and health insurance programs.

The bill would provide relief to wealthy residents of high-tax states like New York by removing the $ 10,000 limit on federal and local deduction (SALT) for 2020 and 2021.

Republican objected to the provisions they said directed funds toward abortions and far from deporting illegal immigrants.

Given the broad priorities included in the package, the bill would allow banks to work with legal cannabis companies.

“This is truly an exercise in legislative futility,” said representative Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Who managed the debate in Parliament for Republicans. “It would make more sense in my opinion, Madam President, to send it directly to Santa Claus.”

Although Democratic leaders are pushing the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) To allow a vote, even some Democrats recognize that the bill is a starting point for negotiations.

“Each of [the coronavirus bills] started with a proposal which was then negotiated for bipartisan support, “said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to the Post.

McConnell promised Friday that the House bill was going nowhere.

The Heroes Act “reads as if the speaker were sticking random ideas from its most liberal members and slapping the word” coronavirus “on it,” said McConnell.