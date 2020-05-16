GOP overturns siege of California House as Democrat Smith acknowledges

Republican Mike Garcia won the race Wednesday for an open congressional seat north of Los Angeles, the first time the GOP has rocked a California neighborhood from blue to red in more than 20 years.

Garcia, 44, defense industry executive and former Navy fighter pilot, had a double-digit lead over Democratic MP Christy Smith, who issued a conceding statement even though more than 20,000 ballots remained treat.

“While it is essential to ensure that every vote is counted and recorded, we believe the current count shows that Mike Garcia is the likely winner,” said Smith. “As such, I would like to congratulate him.”

The election on Tuesday was held to fill the seat left vacant by the former Democratic Republic of Katie Hill. She resigned last fall after a leak of naked photos of her and the House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into allegations that the member had had an affair with a Hill staff member.

Garcia was chosen to complete the term ending in January; he will face Smith again in November with the goal of winning two full years at Congress.

“I’m ready to go to work,” Garcia said in a statement.

The Republicans quickly announced their success – President Trump posted a celebratory tweet before the race was even decided – and said it would increase their chances of regaining control of the house in November.

The last time the GOP overthrew a Democrat-held district in California was in 1998, when Republicans Doug Ose and Steve Kuykendall won open seat contests in Sacramento and South Bay, respectively.

“Winning in California bodes very well for the GOP’s ability to win anywhere else in the country,” said Dan Conston, head of the Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican political action committee that has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on behalf of Garcia.

But more impartial analysts cautioned against over-reading the results, noting the idiosyncratic nature of special elections like the one held in the 25th District of Congress.

“Garcia is a kind of political unicorn,” said David Wasserman, a non-partisan election expert for the Cook Political Report. “He’s a Republican who is a lot of things that Trump is not: a military veteran, the son of a Mexican immigrant, and a similar level of defense.”

Hill shattered a decades-long Republican grip on the district, which stretches from the Simi Valley to the high desert communities of Palmdale and Lancaster, winning a decisive victory over Representative Steve Knight in the November midterm elections 2018. When Hill resigned, Smith, who had just won his seat in the Assembly, quickly became the party’s favorite to take Hill’s place.

Smith finished first in primary on March 3, but was far from having reached the majority necessary to win the seat. Garcia, making his first attempt at a political position, finished second in the crowded field, defeating Knight and hosting the second round on Tuesday.

Although the registered Democrats outnumber the Republicans, both sides believed the contest would be competitive.

Low turnout elections, like Tuesday’s vote, tend to attract older, whiter voters, which generally benefit Republicans. In addition, exit efforts were severely constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited candidates to virtual appearances and knocked on the door and other personal campaigns that were most effective in bringing inattentive voters at the polls.

Still, some Democrats felt they could – and should – have won the contest, given Trump’s enormous unpopularity in California and Garcia’s unreserved support for the president.

“No excuse,” said Bob Mulholland, a veteran state political strategist, who said the Democrats were too complacent and “full of themselves”.

“They dropped Christy Smith,” he said.

Still, Mulholland insisted that the dynamics will be different in the fall and the much larger turnout expected in November, giving Smith the chance of a recovery somehow.

“By October, Garcia will have a Trump tattoo on his forehead,” said Mulholland. “Democrats have an interest in not failing.”