Fashionable property: Kelly Clarkson sells Encino for $ 10 million

Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kelly Clarkson is on the road to Encino, where her home is on the market for $ 9.995 million, according to records.

A mix of firm and contemporary style, the approximately 9,800 square foot mansion stands out from the crowd with aged wood siding and a metal roof. An entrance surmounted by a chandelier gives way to formal living spaces and a chef’s kitchen with three islands. Features include a wine cellar and a home theater.

A master suite on the second floor with a dressing room and a fireplace is among the eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Large balconies across the upper level create additional outdoor living space.

The house, built in 2018, sits on about half an acre with a covered patio, a swimming pool, and a sunken living room. The outdoor kitchen is equipped with a pizza oven.

Clarkson, 38, became a television sensation in 2002 when she won the inaugural season of the “American Idol” song contest series. Since then, she has released eight studio albums, including Grammy Breakaway (2006) and Stronger (2011).

She bought the estate closed two years ago for $ 8.25 million, The Times previously reported.

Chris Corkum and Lisa Brende hold the list.