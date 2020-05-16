Fashionable property: Cardinals owner purchases Los Angeles base from Eva Longoria

It may take some time before baseball returns to Los Angeles, but that doesn’t stop the owner of the St. Louis Cardinals Bill dewitt to land a new canoe off-season. The businessman was the buyer of Eva LongoriaThe Hollywood Hills complex.

DeWitt paid $ 8.25 million for the place – which was not even in the same stadium as Longoria’s $ 14 million asking price – and is just the latest in a string of prestigious names to own the domain under French influence. Before Longoria, box office star Tom Cruise owned the complex.

Spanning 2.75 acres, the property includes a three-bedroom villa, a four-bedroom guesthouse, two studios and a stone cottage. Outside, a whimsical bridge overcomes a complex style swimming pool bordered by rocks.

The hardwood floors rest under whitewashed beams in the living areas, which include a formal dining room and a kitchen with a farmhouse sink. French doors line the living room, opening onto a flagstone terrace overlooking L.A.

The master suite opens onto its own terrace, one of the many that fill the back of the property. Winding stone paths crisscross the landscaped gardens filled with patios and fountains.

DeWitt, 78, bought the Cardinals for $ 150 million in 1995 and has seen the team’s value skyrocket for decades, with Forbes currently estimating the club’s value at $ 2.2 billion. During their tenure, the team won two World Series titles in 2006 and 2011.

At the time of the sale, he quietly unloaded his place in Studio City in an off-market deal for $ 3.4 million.

As an actress, Longoria starred in “The Young and the Restless” before an eight-season series on the drama series “Desperate Housewives”, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. The 45-year-old also recently produced credits for “The Mick” and “Grand Hotel”.

Joshua and Matthew Altman, the Altman brothers of Douglas Elliman and Eddie Fallah of Keller Williams Realty were the registrars. Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates represented the buyer.

Stuntman sees action

Stunt artist and actor Chris Pontius of fame “Jackass” has an offer in hand but “still accepts backup offers” for his longtime home. The Hollywood Hills home went on sale earlier this month for $ 1.245 million.

The mid-century modern-style residence, built in 1959 and updated since, is in the middle of a dense landscape forest in the Nichols Canyon area. Details include hardwood floors, clerestories, and an eye-catching copper fireplace in the living room. A wall of windows frames green views and a bubbling stream that runs through the park.

A desk / den with recessed fittings is located behind the retractable doors in the living room. The kitchen-style kitchen is accompanied by a dining area. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in more than 1,100 square feet of interior space.

Pontius bought the property in 2002 for $ 535,000, according to public records.

The 45-year-old has gained fame as a member of the cast of the MTV show “Jackass” and feature films in the franchise. He previously hosted the “Jackass” follow-up program “Wildboyz” and also participated in the “Totally Busted” hidden camera program.

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the list.

No flop for the “Flip” star

Tarek El Moussa, star of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” and his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young of “Selling Sunset” from Netflix, closed an off-market sale in Costa Mesa, selling their modern farmhouse for $ 2.705 million.

It is $ 430,000 more than El Moussa paid for the place in 2018 and $ 130,000 more than the asking price.

“I realized that the value of my house was the highest it had ever been and that it would now be a great opportunity to sell,” said El Moussa. “I also realized that the prices would not stay that high, which made me decide to sell at high prices, sit on the sidelines for a year or two, and then buy at low prices. “

It’s no surprise that the HGTV star made some changes during her stay, touching up the floor-to-ceiling fireplace in the living room and the solid marble island in the kitchen. A large open floor plan with whitewashed beams, glass walls and skylight windows anchors the 3,000 square foot home.

Outside, an outdoor fireplace overlooks a swimming pool and a spa.

Young, also an agent of the Oppenheim group, listed the property with his colleague Jason Oppenheim. Tim Smith and John Yasko of the Smith Group represented the buyer.

A staple of the Orange County real estate scene, El Moussa has knocked down houses in southern California for his hit show “Flip or Flop”, which is slated to air its ninth season this summer. Young appears on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”, a reality series that focuses on luxury ads. Its second season will air on May 22.

He has good makeup

A large neo-Mediterranean style house formerly belonging to Percival “Perc” Westmore, a member of the famous Westmore family of makeup artists, entered the Hollywood Hills market for $ 5.495 million.

Westmore, who worked for decades as a makeup artist for Warner Bros., was the second owner of the well-maintained residence, which dates from 1937. Since the late 1950s, the house has been owned by the family of Harold Holden, a wartime doctor who became the greatest plastic surgeon in Hollywood in the 1940s and 1950s.

Recently renovated and updated, the 4,260 square foot home includes a sunken living room with fireplace, a renovated kitchen, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The formal dining room has a bar and sets of French doors that open onto a courtyard and an outdoor kitchen area. A media / den room is located next to the entrance.

The home sits on over a third of an acre in the Bird Streets area, with a saltwater pool, gardens, lawn, and a guest house. Personalized exterior lighting illuminates the park at night.

Westmore, who died in 1970, was known as the famous Hollywood face changer and headed the Warner Brothers makeup department in the 1920s and 1930s. His work included the transformations of stars such as Bette Davis, Lauren Bacall, Ann Sheridan and Fredric March.

Aaron Montelongo and Bret Parsons of Compass hold the list.

Former star catches buyer

The pandemic market was not up to the Baseball Hall of Fame Roberto Alomar, who sold his lavish estate in Tampa, Florida, for $ 4 million.

Located in a closed country club community, the 3.4-acre estate focuses on a huge 18,700-square-foot mansion approached by a palm-lined driveway. Columns and a fountain set a majestic tone, leading to a hotel-style lobby with wood-paneled walls and shades of black and white under 32-foot ceilings.

The color palette continues through the elegant living spaces, which include two kitchens, a formal dining room, a cigar room, a wine cellar, a cinema and a brightly colored playroom. A spectacular office is lined with glass.

Two staircases and an elevator run through the floor plan, leading up to a master suite with a two-story closet, a steam shower, a 100-inch TV, and one of five fireplaces. In total, there are nine bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Elsewhere, there are two swimming pools, one indoor and one outdoor. A series of lounges, dining rooms and fireplaces fill the rest of the property, which also includes a basketball court, an underground trampoline and a pond.

Dianne Martin of Century 21 Affiliated owned the list. Karen Hegemeier and Jackie Diaz of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Alomar has played almost everywhere in Florida during his 17-year career and led the Blue Jays to two consecutive World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. A 12-time star player, he was elected the Hall of Fame in 2011.