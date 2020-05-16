Ex-Steeler James Harrison Clarifies Mike Tomlin-Envelope Comments

A day after his comments suggesting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin paid him for a helmet hit against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi went viral, ex-NFL James Harrison tried to clarify his comments, saying that there was no “Bountygate” system in place.

In one post on Instagram Friday, Harrison, 42, shared screenshots of the media coverage his comments received and vehemently denied the idea that Tomlin had never put a premium on someone.

“Wow, do you really compare what I said to BOUNTYGATE?!?” Wrote Harrison, referring to the New Orleans Saints scandal in which players were drawn to bonuses for injuring opposing players. “Mike T. NEVER paid me for hurting someone or TRYING to hurt someone or putting a bonus on SOMEONE! If you knew the full story of what happened at the time, you know that BS ‘fine for a legal game was not even penalized during the game.

“The league was under pressure because the first concussion trials were starting and they must have seemed to be concerned about the safety of the players all of a sudden.

Harrison was forced to respond after commenting on Barstool Sports ‘Going Deep’ Podcast gained ground Thursday, a week and a half after discussing the brutal coup for which he was originally fined $ 75,000 by the NFL before it was reduced to $ 50,000.

“The G-thing is that Mike Tomlin never did, he gave me an envelope after that [hit on Massaquoi]Said Harrison. “I’m not going to say what, but he gave me an envelope after that.”

The double Super Bowl champion did not explain his comments on the envelope or say what it contained, but he pointed out that the NFL initially sold photos of the coup on Massaquoi, who suffered a concussion as a result of the hit.

After Harrison’s comments went viral, Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement Thursday to deny the NFLer’s retirement claim.

“I am very certain that nothing like this has ever happened,” said Rooney. “I have no idea why James would make a comment like this, but there is simply no basis for believing anything like that.”

Harrison’s adviser and former agent, Bill Parise, also said the story “never happened.”

“Absolutely not,” Parise told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, “It never happened. I would have known that. It didn’t happen. James and I are still together. We were really close during our 18th birthday. He would have said something along the way.”