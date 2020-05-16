DeAndre Baker of the Giants “innocent of all charges”: lawyer

Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker faces serious charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault as a result of an incident in the Miami area – charges that could lead him to jail and end his football career.

Baker’s lawyer, however, says “we think our client is innocent of any charge”, “

The Miramar, Florida police department has issued an arrest warrant for Baker, Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and another man after an incident on Wednesday evening. Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

Dunbar’s attorney Michael Grieco told the Miami Herald that he had the affidavits of five witnesses saying that Dunbar was not involved.

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, posted a statement Friday night on his Instagram account question the authenticity of the police report.

“I would like to thank @miramarpd for demonstrating professionalism regarding the surrender and the issues related to the case. We understand that officers can only base warrants on what was told to them at the time. We have received affidavits from several witnesses who also dispute the allegations and exonerate our client. Our investigator has had them for some time. We would have preferred to present them in court in a timely manner, rather than in the media, but today people are rushing to judge. When some seek publicity, we seek justice. I look forward to advancing this matter so that it can be properly concluded, as we believe our client is innocent of any charges. “

Baker had not yet gone to the police on Friday evening.