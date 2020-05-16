Culver City baseball star Joaquin Hines is a serious role model

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: Joaquin Hines

School: Culver city

Sport: Baseball, indoor field player

Key statistics: Versatile captain and team captain with speed, good hands and consistent hitting skills.

Fall plans: Participate in Fresno State

On the sudden end of the season:

“I felt like something was going on. With the last two games, we haven’t shaken hands with the teams. It went to the point where they said he was unsafe to play. It hurts because we will never get a proper end to high school baseball. “

On life without sport:

“Sport is my life. I woke up, I went to school. I would not listen to music. I would listen to sports radio all the time. I came home and watched live sports or SportsCenter. Having nothing to do with sport is like having lost most of my life. I was able to discover how much I love sport. I go back and watch the old games over and over and find little details. “

On the way to work:

“I roll balls on the ground on cobblestones. I know it ruins the balls but you have to stay sharp. It bounces everywhere, but if you can put it here, you can put it anywhere. I have a treadmill to get started. I run to my two little brothers. “

On the decline in the number of African American baseball players:

“Being a model is really important to me. I like being able to ask people to look at me and see that I’m doing the right thing. Being African American is even better because I can inspire a whole group of people who are like me to rekindle interest in the sport we had. Being able to give back and help those who are like me is something I will never let go of. “

What he misses most:

“I miss the little things. I miss the smell of grass, the feeling of dirt, pine tar, cages, the sound of wood, the sound of metal, the sound of a nice slide on the second. “

On the new things he discovered in his spare time:

“I discovered that I am having a great time. I don’t consider myself bothered by this quarantine. We just got a new puppy and we are all raising it. “

Where he sees himself in 10 years:

“I still see myself in Los Angeles and I play for my dream team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. I have been a fan of Dodger since I was born. I’m pretty sure I pulled out a Dodger flag. I want to play for my city. This is my dream.”

Video interviews of each athlete are available at latimes.com/sports/highschool.