Coronavirus Tips: Watch Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason For Free

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, the young up-and-coming British cellist who celebrated the serenade of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as part of the couple’s wedding in 2018, features in a crowded concert that you can broadcast for free this weekend.

The concert, which is part of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s LACO at Home series, includes Kanneh-Mason speaking with music director Jaime Martín. Sheku will be joined by his sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason, for selections from Rachmaninov’s sonata in G minor for cello and piano. The program also includes the performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3 orchestra in 2016, “Eroica”, as well as a preview of a new play by LACO artist-educator Derrick Spiva Jr.

You can watch the stream for free at 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday at LACO.org/laco-at-home, where it will be available upon request thereafter.

Are you looking for other ways to engage in culture during your coronavirus quarantine? We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for this weekend, all Pacific hour.

“Schoolgirls; Or, average African girls play“

A pre-school princess in Ghana finds her reign challenged by a foreign student in America in the social satire of Jocelyn Bioh. Available at any time. Free. allarts.org

Laguna Dance Festival

The annual showcase moves online for an evening of dance and discussion by Zoom. 6.30 p.m. Saturday. $ 20 and more. lagunadancefestival.org

“Vanessa”

Marquee TV broadcasts a performance from the 1958 musical thriller, rarely produced and awarded by Samuel Barber, filmed at the British Glyndebourne Festival in 2018. Available anytime. $ 8.99 per month (two-week free trial available). marquee.tv

“The madness of the living room”

Independent Shakespeare Co., the troupe behind the annual free Griffith Park Shakespeare Festival, presents a live variety show starring famous guests. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. iscla.org

“The future of _Space”

The A + D Museum presents this participative online exhibition exploring the concepts of public and private space. Available at any time. Free. digitalaplusd.org

“Happy Days”

Husband and wife duo Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams play in a live reading of Samuel Beckett’s absurd fable. 11 a.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted for the Actors’ Fund. starsinthehouse.com and youtube.com/actorsfundorg

“The best of the festival“

Whitefire Theater broadcasts highlights from this year’s Solofest, Sherman Oaks’ annual showcase for solo theater works. Various dates and times, from Saturday to July 8. $ 15.99. Tickets and info on whitefiretheatre.com

“Now. Here. This.”

Students at the Orange County School of the Arts in Santa Ana perform a virtual version of this musical that celebrates life in the moment. Available at any time until Sunday. Free. youtube.com/weareocsa

“Inside Look: Malpaso Dance Company”

The Music Center’s virtual platform presents the Cuban dance troupe in a program that includes interviews with artists and a streaming performance of the work of guest choreographer Sonya Tayeh in 2017, “Face the Torrent”. 2 p.m. Sunday. Free. musiccenter.org

Spring carnival

This family event, normally held at the Segerstrom Arts Center in Costa Mesa, travels online and includes games, arts and crafts, cooking tutorials, and a treasure hunt. 11 a.m. Sunday. Free. scfta.org/springcarnival

Memorial for all of us

Broadway actor Norm Lewis is featured in a new installment in the inspiring Lincoln Center series that pays tribute to those who lost the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 p.m. Sunday. Free. facebook.com/LincolnCenterNYC, youtube.com/lincolncenter and on Instagram @lincolncenter

Sunday at seven

Los Angeles Master Chorale plays an audio recording of “Wade in the Water”, an inspirational music concert of 2017 performed a cappella. 7 p.m. Sunday; available until Friday. Free. lamasterchorale.org/sundays

