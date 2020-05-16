Coronavirus lawsuits against China will fail, experts say

Although President Trump and other conservatives blame China for the massive damage inflicted here by the coronavirus, legal experts say recent efforts to sue Beijing in the US for billions of dollars in losses are almost certainly in vain.

This is because of the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976, which is a significant obstacle to the prosecution of a foreign state, including a “political subdivision” or “instrumentation” of a foreign government. The law warns judges that a “foreign state will be immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of the United States and the states,” with a few exceptions.

One is “business activity” that is “carried on in the United States by a foreign state” or that has “direct effect” here. For example, if Argentina sold and defaulted on bonds in that country, it could be sued for losses. Likewise, if China signs a contract with California for the supply of medical equipment, it could be prosecuted if it did not honor its commitments.

The other big exception is terrorism. The law states that a “foreign state will not be immune” to allegations arising from terrorism, including “torture, extrajudicial killings, sabotage of an aircraft, hostage taking or the providing material support or resources ”to those who commit such acts.

But that didn’t stop the class action attorneys and state attorneys from filing large-scale lawsuits to claim huge damages from China for the deaths and economic losses caused by COVID-19, who is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.

Last month, Missouri’s Atty. General Eric Schmitt filed the state’s first complaint, a trial before the St. Louis Federal Court to hold the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party responsible for “an appalling campaign of deception, cover-up, misconduct and inaction by the Chinese authorities that sparked this pandemic. “Chinese officials” are responsible for the enormous deaths, suffering and economic loss they have inflicted on the world, including the Missourians, and they should be held accountable, “he said.

Experts on international law and the law on foreign sovereignty said they saw little chance that these claims would prevail in the courts.

“These lawsuits are going nowhere for several reasons, mainly the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act,” said J. Maria Glover, who teaches at Georgetown Law School. She said the costumes seem to be symbolic and political. “They are looking for someone to blame, and there is a lot of blame to be made, but these costumes have almost no chance of success in court,” she said.

“I am not a big fan of the Chinese government,” said Tom Ginsburg, a professor of law at the University of Chicago. He said the United States and other countries have reason to be disturbed by the conduct of Chinese officials. “But I think these lawsuits will be dismissed. They are addressed to Chinese government entities and are entitled to immunity. ”

Lawyers for the Berman Law Group, which has filed a class action in federal court in Miami, say their lawsuit breaks the barrier of immunity, citing the Chinese Communist Party.

“They are neither the government nor a state. They’re a separate, independent entity, so they don’t have any immunity, ”said Jeremy Alters, who worked on the costume.

Missouri lawyers invoke the same claim. “The Communist Party is not a foreign state or an agency or instrument of a foreign state, and has no right to any form of sovereign immunity,” said the trial.

Experts on the immunity law, also known as the FSIA, say this argument will not work.

“In China, the CCP is the state,” said Chimene Keitner, professor of international law at UC Hastings in San Francisco and a former lawyer with the State Department. “Courts generally do not see attempts to” plead “favorably the FSIA.”

She cited the decisions of a federal judge in Florida who found the Communist Party of Cuba to be an agency or instrument of the Cuban government, and another of a federal judge in New York who said that China Central Television was an instrument of China because it is a spokesperson for the government.

As if to recognize a problem with the Missouri claim, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), The former state attorney, introduced a federal bill on April 14 called the Justice for Victims of Coronavirus Act to “Hold the Chinese Communist Party responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic.” ”

He said his bill, if enacted, “would deprive China of its sovereign immunity and create a cause of action against the CCP for reckless actions, such as silencing whistleblowers and withholding critical information from COVID.” -19. “

Missouri officials and class action lawyers say they did not serve the Chinese government on their complaints. This process is complicated and can take months, according to lawyers. The Chinese authorities would then have 60 days to file a response with the American courts.

Chinese authorities and state media in Beijing have condemned the lawsuits as politically and legally impracticable, and have threatened that Chinese companies may in turn sue the United States government for suffering losses as a result of bad practice. management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This type of trial has no factual or legal basis. This only invites ridicule, “said Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a press conference on April 22. He defended the Chinese government as “open, transparent, and accountable,” and said that US courts have no jurisdiction over the actions of the Chinese government, based on the principle of sovereign equality in international law.

“Such futile litigation will neither assist the United States in responding to the epidemic, nor will it contribute to global cooperation in this regard. The good course of action for the American side is to reject this abusive trial, “he said.

The state news agency Xinhua, in a comment released on April 30, described the lawsuits as “nothing but political harassment by some American politicians to win the election.”

The official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party The People’s Daily wrote in a editorial May 3, that China’s US claims for COVID-19 are “a disgrace to human civilization”.

He also asked why the United States had not been forced to compensate the world for the deaths and financial losses caused by the 1918 flu pandemic, the AIDS epidemic, or the 2008 global financial crisis.

In Washington, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo did not say whether American states, entities or individuals should be allowed to prosecute China, but insisted on blaming China for the origin and spread of the disease. He suggested that the virus could even have been produced in a laboratory in Wuhan – an assertion rejected by most scientists – and accused the ruling Communist Party of lying to hide the extent of the danger.

In the past, the United States government has traditionally resisted allowing their citizens to sue foreign governments for actions abroad for fear that other nations will also allow their citizens to sue the United States.

Ingrid Wuerth, a law professor at Vanderbilt, said that the 1976 law was intended to get politics out of these disputes by telling judges that they should dismiss charges against foreign states. “The real audience for these suits is probably Congress,” she said. Legislators are free to change the law and open the door to lawsuits against China and others. “It would be awfully reckless,” she added.

Keitner agreed that such prosecutions would fail in the end. “The worst thing Congress can do right now would be to further politicize sovereign immunity by creating jurisdiction for these lawsuits, which are unlikely to result in real financial recovery even if they continue.”

Savage reported from Washington. Su reports from Beijing. The Times’ editor Tracy Wilkinson in Washington contributed to this report.