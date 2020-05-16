Comments on the calendar: car journeys continue to roll; Adele

I loved Carolina Miranda’s article [“Drive-throughs to the Rescue in L.A.,” May 10]. But I vehemently disagree that “Before the crisis, driving had quickly lost its status, often deployed as a symbol of obesity and the worst of car-dependent urban design.”

This may be the opinion of someone financially capable of saying, “I stopped on a street in the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles, where I dialed a number, I opened my chest and waited for a masked Rossoblu worker to place a lasagna and a bottle of Barbera in my trunk. “

I had to Google to find out what “Rossoblu” was.

In my neighborhood, as well as in much of southern California, drive-throughs thrive, and those of us online for a Double-Double and the fries don’t care about status or loss. We are just hungry and often on a budget.

I’m sure the Bolognese lasagna sprinkled with Giornata 2018 Barbera (red) is a great meal, but you could get around seven double-doubles with seven orders of fries for about the same amount of money.

I don’t know if they’ll put it in your trunk, however.

Donald bentley

The Puente

The misunderstood image of Adele

Regarding Mary McNamara’s column on Adele’s weight loss [“Let Pedestals Fall and Stand Tall,” May 8]: I have a simple answer in five words to these purist snobs who believe that Adele’s career is over if she does not lose 20 pounds: Ella Fitzgerald and Rosemary Clooney.

Bob murtha

Sainte Marie

The most vulnerable in the industry

Regarding “The dangers of a stuntwoman” by Anousha Sakoui [May 5]: Thank you for a great but sad story. I hope this will inform many other players in the film industry of their financial vulnerabilities.

David Pohlod

Oak Park

Welcome to family life

I was completely fascinated by Mary McNamara’s family journey through her husband’s illness during the pandemic [“Silver Lining to a Cancer Diagnosis,” May 6].

I would have liked it more without the political blows. Thanks for sharing. I was almost on the moon.

Myrna Fein

Stevenson Ranch

::

Well done, Mary McNamara. I think many of us are so tired of the humble boasting that seems to have flourished under the “Safer At Home” mandate.

I suspect that much of the bragging is fueled by massive feelings of fear and insecurity. Personally, I am grateful for many things right now as I seek to keep my 70-year-old parents healthy and to keep my family healthy.

Beyond that, it’s a bonus.

Hassan Abdul-Wahid

Los Angeles

::

Please let Mary McNamara know how much I enjoyed her column. From the first line on the fridge magnet and the Irish (you might guess I sympathize, being an O’Brien) to the last on all the estrogens in the house, she kept my wife and I smiling and laughing of a common problem for men with prostate cancer.

It was a delightful chronicle on family life and our present time of stay at home. I continued to harass my wife at the breakfast table; “Have you ever read Mary McNamara?” and she kept telling me, “I’m getting there. I start at the beginning of the document and go page by page. I know you like to jump.”

When she finally got there methodically, she laughed as warmly as I did.

I would say more, but I think it’s time to make chocolate chip cookies. I haven’t cooked as much since I was in college.

Patrick O’Brien

San Juan Capistrano

The story repeats itself

I have always been fascinated by plague monuments all over Europe. The descriptive story of several monuments by Christopher Knight was enlightening reading [“A Memorial That Fits the Times,” May 6].

During a recent visit to the Czech Republic, a cousin gave me a beautiful book of photographs of Olocmouc. I immediately took the book from my coffee table and found the fantastic monument of the Trinity described by Knight.

Thank you for this personal connection with art, history and travel.

Margery Pope

Sherman Oaks

::

Who knew there were “plague columns” in Venice and Vienna? What a timely story from Christopher Knight.

Frances O’Neill Zimmerman

La Jolla

Maybe not so finished after all

In his review of Jim Newton’s book of the man of tomorrow, the relentless life of Jerry Brown [“Definitive look at a Captivating California Leader, May 8”], David Shribman said that the author had the advantage of writing on the finished product rather than on a work in progress.

Is he sure?

Ron Garber

Duarte

Remember a figure of L.A.

Interpreter-songwriter Ian Whitcomb, a Los Angeles institution, died on April 19, and I did not see his obituary in The Times. Which give?

Jim Dawson

Hollywood

Editor's note: Whitcomb, who has contributed to The Times over the years, was a British musician and longtime resident of Los Angeles who became known for his radio show, which has been broadcast on KROQ, KCRW and KPCC, and author. He was noted for the hit hits "This Sporting Life" and "You Turn Me on".

Sometimes less is more

Is it possible, in the middle of the pandemic, that late-night talk shows are more informative and entertaining without worshiping the public, the signs of applause and the breathless anticipation of touching a host?

Kimmel, Colbert. Meyers and Corden have the spirit and the ear to listen to engage the public without the need for overproduction.

Unfortunately, Jimmy Fallon continues to please the guests and engage them in insider experiences that exclude the audience without thinking. He is also the only one who does not understand that his program, at 11:30 p.m., is aimed at adults who might not be interested in the lovemaking of his adorable daughters.

However, ranked # 1 in ratings, maybe his casual comedy brand is what people want.

Mario Valvo

Ventura



A controversial piece omitted

It seems strange that John McMurtrie appreciates Michael McClure [“The Cool Cat With a Poet’s Roar,” May 8] would fail to mention the controversy over his 1965 play “The Beard”.

Drama of two people illustrating the meeting of Billy the Kid and Jean Harlow in the afterlife, the room was closed and the actors accused of obscenity and obscene behavior after the first performances in San Francisco and Berkeley.

A litigation with representation by the ACLU succeeded in dropping the charges, and the play continued to numerous representations in different cities.

I saw the production of San Francisco in 1967, and I remember it very well, the characters mocking in a brutal seduction game. The last few minutes, Billy’s head buried between Harlow’s thighs, she moans her last ecstatic soliloquy. It is etched in my memory – surprising even now, but even more so 53 years ago.

Jeff Cohlberg

Rolling Hills Estates

Something fishy at Union Station

Since I abandoned my regular commute to work in March, I have missed the familiar faces and features I regularly meet at Union Station.

Union Station Aquarium Fish Article [“Life’s Going Swimmingly Here,” May 7] was a delicious assurance that life goes on.

In addition, the story of the origin of the aquarium and its inhabitants was really interesting.

Thank you again for continuing to provide a semblance of normalcy in a difficult time.

Diane Cunningham

Placentia