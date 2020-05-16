China admits destroying coronavirus samples “for security”

China confirmed on Friday that it had ordered unauthorized laboratories in the country to destroy coronavirus samples at the start of the epidemic.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Beijing of refusing to provide samples of viruses taken from patients when the pandemic started in China in late 2019, and that the Chinese authorities had destroyed the first samples.

Liu Dengfeng, an official with the science and education department of the National Health Commission, said The South China Morning Post the samples were destroyed in unauthorized laboratories to “prevent the risk to the laboratory’s biological security and prevent secondary disasters caused by unidentified pathogens”.

He insisted that it was done for biosecurity reasons and not to hide it from the United States and other countries.

When the coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan city, “national professional institutes” were working to identify the pathogen that caused it, said Liu.

Pompeo launched his accusation during a briefing at the end of April.

“Based on extensive research and expert advice, we have decided to temporarily manage the pathogen responsible for class II pneumonia – highly pathogenic – and have imposed biosecurity requirements for sample collection, transport and experimental activities, as well as the destruction of samples, “he said.

“We firmly believe that the Chinese Communist Party has not reported the new coronavirus epidemic to the World Health Organization in a timely manner. Even after the CCP informed the WHO of the coronavirus epidemic, China did not share all the information it had.

President Trump, after welcoming China’s response and President Xi Jinping, has turned his finger to China in recent weeks, saying that China should have stopped the virus within its borders and blamed the country. Communist government of the country for the global pandemic.

“He is very frustrated with China,” Trump spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany of the White House said on Friday.