CDC sends $ 10.25 billion to states and cities to track coronavirus contact

Disease control and prevention centers distributes $ 10.25 billion states and cities to step up efforts to find coronavirus contacts – New York City getting $ 851.3 million, the biggest piece of the cake.

The latest batch of funds comes as states prepare to reopen – even as the pandemic continues to bring more than 20,000 new cases a day to the United States. The CDC plans to distribute the money by May 23, with local governments also able to use the dollars to purchase and analyze COVID-19 tests.

The federal government and health experts agree that contact tracing, the public health practice of identifying potentially infected patients, will be essential in efforts to keep the coronavirus at bay during the economic recovery. Countries like South Korea have aggressively followed up on cases to successfully repel the virus.

New York City, the epicenter of the nation’s epidemic, will receive the largest allocation of funds, but the money will come in the middle of a municipal showdown on who should spend it.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to hire 2,500 workers for the city’s research program by early June, he said.

To administer the unprecedented program, he stripped his health department of its tracing responsibilities and instead appointed NYC Health + Hospitals to lead it – a decision that caused a major administrative break.

“So it’s run by Health + Hospitals because they’re a huge operating entity with all of the forces that go along with a huge operating entity,” de Blasio said in his daily press briefing on Friday.

“They are also an independent agency, which allows them to do many things, contracts and other things much faster than a municipal agency.”

Some politicians have complained that the city’s micromanagement of the city’s coronavirus response has prevented city health officials who already have the staff and experience to contain infectious diseases from doing their job.

New York State will receive an additional $ 746,816 million for contact tracing from the CDC.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, on the other hand, criticized the federal government for failing to create national tracing guidelines.

“Tracing – what’s the right number of tracers? And nationalize the protocol, what is tracing, nationalize the training, then let the states meet these national standards,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC Thursday evening.

“This is what the federal government could have done; They did not do it. “