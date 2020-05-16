Bette Midler to match donations up to 100,000 for Broadway Cares

Thanks, Dolly.

Famous Broadway and film veteran Bette Midler has pledged up to $ 100,000 to the Broadway Cares / Equity fights AIDS’s Covid-19 says the deadline.

Broadway Cares launched the fund in early March with a first donation of $ 250,000.

Since then, fundraising initiatives for the fund have included Tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition which brought in $ 52,000.

Another $ 73,000 was raised from the play of the late Terrence McNally Lips together, teeth apart.

The fund currently totals $ 5,109,090.

“Between her impressive talent and her boundless generosity, we are very grateful to have Bette as a loyal and loyal friend of Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS,” said Executive Director Tom Viola.

“As our performing arts community faces unprecedented hardship, its enthusiasm and advocacy allow us to continue to provide vital and affirmative help to our friends and neighbors on Broadway and beyond.”

The fund will help support not only the actors, but also those working behind the scenes, including stage managers, ushers, ticket takers, hairdressers and makeup artists, dressers and box office staff.

Donations that will be matched by the Tony Award-winning actress can be done here.