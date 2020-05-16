Astronomers detect “beating hearts” of pulsating mysterious stars for the first time

Astronomers have long been intrigued by the rhythmic pulses of a certain type of star. But now, for the first time, they have been able to cut the cosmic background noise of the universe to discover their “beating hearts”.

In recent decades, astronomers have attempted to hear the pulsations of a class of stars known as the “Delta Scuti”. New data from NASA’s Transitioning Exoplanet Survey (TESS) transition satellite reveals these exact patterns inside dozens of nearby stars, according to research published this week in the journal. Nature.

“Previously, we found too many scrambled notes to properly understand these pulsating stars,” said senior professor Tim Bedding of the University of Sydney in a Press release. “It was a mess, like listening to a cat walking on a piano.”

The Delta Scuti stars, named after a star in the constellation Scutum, are young, rapidly rotating stars that represent approximately 1.5 to 2.5 times the mass of the sun. While the researchers knew that these stars could pulsate, they had not yet been able to detect clear patterns in the beats.

After looking at thousands of stars, the research team found 60 of them – which are between about 60 and 1,400 light years from Earth – with appalling high-frequency pulses that are essentially like heartbeats. One of the stars studied, beta Pictoris, is only 60 light years from Earth and visible to the naked eye from Australia.

“The incredibly precise data from NASA’s TESS mission allowed us to cut the noise. Now we can detect the structure, more like listening to beautiful chords played on the piano,” said Bedding.

These elusive pulsations, caused by the storage and release of energy in the star, fall into two main categories. Some of them occur when the whole star expands and contracts symmetrically, while others occur when the opposite sides expand and contract alternately, appearing to astronomers as changes in brightness.

Scientists noted that some of the stars studied were surprisingly close to each other. “Our results show that this star class is very young and some tend to hang around in loose associations. They don’t even have the idea of” social distancing “rules yet,” said Bedding.

The researchers said that the asteroseismological discovery is like looking inside a star and seeing what it is made of. Their results could help explain the inner workings of billions of stars across the universe.

“Over time, variations in the data reveal complex – and often regular – patterns, allowing us to look deep into the huge nuclear ovens that power the universe,” said the researchers.

Asteroseimological discoveries like this will not only help researchers understand the interior of distant stars, but also those of our own sun. In the hunt for dark matter, the study of the sun’s temperature, chemical composition and neutrino production plays an important role.

“The more we know about the stars, the more we learn about their potential effects on their planets,” said co-author and doctoral student Isabel Colman.