American believers see coronavirus as a sign of God

God uses the coronavirus to tell us something, a new poll shows that most American religious believe.

Two-thirds of American residents who believe in God see the pandemic as a divine message urging us to change our lifestyles, according to a survey by the University of Chicago Divinity School and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey found that 31% of Americans who believe in God feel “strongly” that the virus is the way God tells us to “change the way we live”, and 31% think that “somewhat”, according to the survey.

Evangelical Protestants are the most likely to firmly believe that the virus contains a deeper religious significance, with 43% expressing this belief. Only 28% of Catholics and Protestants on the main line agreed.

“When people are asked about God, they often immediately interpret it as a power,” said Kathryn Lofton, professor of religious studies at Yale University, who helped design the new survey.

“And they answer the question by saying,” Here’s where the power is to change what I’m going through. “”

Believers also turn to God for protection. More than half of the respondents – 55% – believe at least somewhat that God would protect them from falling sick.

And African-Americans were most likely among the racial origins sampled to believe that the virus was a sign of change from God. Forty-seven percent say they feel it strongly, compared to 37% of Latin Americans and 27% of white Americans who responded to the survey.

The small sample size means that only a few people from certain religions were sampled. The survey sample included 28 Protestants, 20 Roman Catholics. a Muslim and a Jew.

