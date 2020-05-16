A Japanese space probe clicks close-ups of an asteroid’s surface

The Japanese space agency JAXA sent its Hayabusa-2 asteroid probe to a large, diamond-shaped terrestrial asteroid known as the Ryugu en route in 2014. The journey took four years, but it was worth the wait. The spacecraft intercepted samples of Ryuga’s asteroid material and now takes them home for research.

The sampling part of the mission was certainly a highlight, but the spacecraft also took some absolutely amazing photos of Ryugu’s surface while in orbit and during his touch attempts. Now, as scientists study the photographs in their hopes of finding out the secrets of the asteroid, we will see some of them for the first time.

In a new study published in Science, scholars describe what they think they know about Ryugu’s history, based on images sent by Hayabusa-2 back to Earth.

They believe the asteroid has at least had one strict entrance With our sun in its history, though, they can’t be sure when it happened. They came to this conclusion based on the coloring of the rock residue that foamed on its surface. As you can see above, the pictures are pretty amazing.

We are used to seeing Ryugua in grayscale images showing the details of its surface. These photographs were useful to JAXA researchers because they washed the rock surface at potential sampling sites. During the actual process of collecting these samples, the spacecraft unloaded some of the dust covering the asteroid, which proved successful in explaining the color differences.

“The surface of the ryuge consists of two different types of material, one slightly redder and the other slightly bluer. However, the cause of this color variation was not known, “Dr. Tomokatsu Morota, lead author of the study, said in his statement.”

The good news is that researchers believe Hayabusa-2 spoiled a healthy mix of both surface materials. When a spacecraft drops them back on Earth, scientists can study them in more detail and perhaps confirm their suspicions or draw entirely new conclusions.

These samples are currently on their way back to Earth. Hayabusa-2 will drop them literally off our planet later this year. The spacecraft releases the capsule containing the samples, and if everything goes as planned, it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, places in a parachute, and arrives at a soft landing at a predetermined location.