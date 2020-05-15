Yankees need Adam Ottavino to get fit in shortened 2020 season

Part 18 of a series analyzing the New York Yankees

If the MLB and the Players Association can find a way to start a short season, it won’t be the only short thing on what would be a very different game.

If the five starters remain relatively healthy, the Yankees will not need Chad Green at the opening, which means that the powerful paddock enclosure will house another high-end arm.

Adding green to Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle, Luis Cessa and Jonathan Loaisiga will provide Aaron Boone with a deep pen highlighted by interchangeable parts that will shorten matches. If a punctual departure was necessary, Cessa and Loaisiga can take care of it.

With Boone and first-year coach Matt Blake expected to limit the workload of each starter in a season that could begin in July, a deep pen could lead to the relievers parade in the fourth round.

Of the six arms of the bullpen, only Chapman will have a highly defined role – the ninth inning. Cessa and Loaisiga can provide long-term relief or work later if others need a day off. Britton can close or launch in the eighth and seventh. That leaves Ottavino, Kahnle and Green working ahead of Britton and Chapman, who converted 37 of the 42 save chances a year ago.

Submit your questions to the Yankees here for an answer in a future mail

While former Rockies teammate DJ LeMahieu finished fourth in the AL MVP vote and got a great deal (two years, $ 24 million), Ottavino’s first regular season (three years, $ 34 million) dollars) in fine stripes was more than solid, but followed by October.

“With the Yankees, he can be a preparer depending on the clashes,” said an AL scout on Ottavino, who posted a 1.90 ERA in 73 games with a high squad, pulled out 88 strikes in 66 innings ¹ / ₃, allowed 47 hits. and walked 40. In eight postseason games, he had an ERA of 8.11 and tied the home run for George Springer of Houston in the fifth inning of Game 2 of the ALCS. The Astros tied the series 1-1 at Carlos Correa on 11 JA Happ. “Other places where it would be used [are] to the eighth round or closer. »»

Ottavino launched the eighth inning 21 times last year and posted a 3.81 ERA in 17 innings. He worked 24 innings in the seventh and had a BPM of 2.25. Twenty-five times, Boone used the Ottavino in the sixth and delivered a 0.48 ERA in 25 images.

According to the scout, Ottavino’s walks don’t hurt as much as another pitcher because his swing-and-miss is so good that he can eliminate hitters with throws in the hitting area.

“His command is better than his control. He walks a lot of guys but makes them swing on the grounds of the zone. He hits the guys in the area and he doesn’t have to get the guys to chase that hard cursor, ” said the boy scout.

One area in which Ottavino spent the off-season and spring training was the runners’ attire. He stopped hitting his glove with the ball before delivering the field. Ottavino said his home time has been reduced from 1.7 seconds to 1.3, giving the catcher a chance to throw a runner who was trying to fly second. Last year, runners succeeded 15 times in 16 base attempts flown with Ottavino on the mound.

If a shortened season occurs, there will be a lot of adjustment for managers and coaches. But one area that Boone probably won’t know is the one that follows the starters because of the talent and depth of his paddock which has four relievers – Chapman, Britton, Green and Ottavino – with closer stuff.