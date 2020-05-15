Yankees Brian Cashman still simmering over Astros cheating

The Yankees were set to face the Astros for the first time in the 2020 season starting Friday in Houston.

Whatever revenge they might be looking for in the wake of the sign theft scandal that rocked MLB this winter will have to wait due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chief executive Brian Cashman said on Thursday was still not above controversy.

And his disappointment is not only directed against the Astros, who used their trash diversion system to help them beat the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS on their way to a World Series victory.

“There’s a little bit of frustration,” said Cashman, attributing to online detective Jomboy the “decoding” of the trash system by pouring in game videos to find the evidence.

“Frustration after Jomboy, for example, uploaded and decoded after A’s Mike Fiers revealed [to The Athletic] what was sweating [in Houston]Said Cashman. “Frustration,” Wow, we knew something was going on and we complained about it. “But we didn’t have the fact that the details [were] and once you’ve seen it play, once it has been decoded, you say, “How could we not have understood that?” “

Cashman added that the Yankees “tried all over the place to determine if they were doing something.” We do not know what they are doing. We don’t know how they transmit the signals, but it’s clear as day and the whole industry knew it. “

Speaking Thursday in a virtual chat to raise funds for the Family Center Emergency Customer Assistance Fund, the general manager also said that he had not been as loud in his reaction to the scandal out of respect for sport and the office of the commissioner, who investigated the matter. and inflicted punishment.

“I think people in my position must be very careful to criticize the decisions that are ultimately in the hands of someone else,” said Cashman. “Is there frustration in what happened and how it potentially prevented us from continuing to play in the playoffs?” Yes of course. Do I have strong feelings about this? Yes of course. Does it help me, the Yankees or the baseball industry, sometimes letting my guard down and sharing what I really feel and the emotion that comes with it? I am not sure it is helpful to the process. “

Still, Cashman admitted that the irritation persisted, although he admitted that Houston had fired manager A.J. Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow and Boston canned Alex Cora following the scandal.

“They clearly benefited from [the system]Said Cashman of the Astros. “They have been disciplined for it now and as we move forward we just have to go ahead and not look back because we can’t do anything about it.”