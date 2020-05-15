When the coronavirus struck, US retail sales fell 16% in April

Retail sales in the United States fell by a record 16.4% from March to April, as business closures caused by the coronavirus drove buyers away, threatening the viability of stores across the country and weighing more on a declining economy.

The Commerce Department’s retail purchasing report on Friday showed an industry that has collapsed so quickly that sales in the past 12 months have fallen 21.6%. The severity of the drop is unparalleled for retail sales data dating back to 1992. The monthly drop in April almost doubled the record 8.3% drop a month earlier.

The largest drops were seen in clothing, electronics and furniture stores in the past month. A long-standing migration of consumers to online shopping is accelerating, with this segment posting a monthly gain of 8.4%. Measured year over year, online sales jumped 21.6%.

Aside from online, no retail category was spared in April. Car dealers were down 13%. Furniture stores absorbed a 59% drop. Electronics and appliance stores lost more than 60%. Retailers selling building materials posted a decline of about 3%. After panic purchases in March, grocery sales fell 13%.

Clothing store sales fell 79%, department stores 29%. The restaurants, some of which are already starting to close permanently, have suffered a drop of almost 30% despite an aggressive shift towards take-out and deliver orders.

For a retail sector that was already in shock, a subsequent drop in spending poses a serious risk. Department stores like Neiman Marcus and J. Crew have filed for bankruptcy protection. Hotels, restaurants and car dealerships are in danger. Almost $ 1 in every $ 5 spent at retailers last month went to non-store retailers.

An April analysis by a group of university economists found that a month-long closure could wipe out 31% of non-grocery retailers. A four-month closure could force 65% to close.

Falling retail spending is one of the main reasons the US economy is contracting. Purchases from retailers are a major component of overall consumer spending, which drives about 70% of economic activity.

With few Americans buying, traveling, eating out or otherwise spending normally, economists predict gross domestic product – the broadest measure of economic activity – to decline in the April to June quarter to a annual rate of approximately 40%. It would be the deepest quarterly decline on record.

Spending tracked by Opportunity Insights suggests that consumer spending may have bottomed out in mid-April before starting to increase slightly, at least in the clothing and general merchandise categories. But spending on transportation, restaurants, hotels, and arts and entertainment remains severely depressed.

Credit card purchases tracked by JPMorgan Chase revealed that spending on necessities such as groceries, fuel, telephone service and auto repairs decreased 20% year over year. In contrast, spending on “nonessentials”, such as restaurant meals, airline tickets, and personal services such as salons or yoga classes, fell 50%.