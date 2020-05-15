Washington State restaurants must log all dinner customers to reopen

These gourmets must log in for dinner.

Washington state restaurants must keep a detailed log of every customer who eats at the facility in order to reopen amid the coronavirus crisis, officials said in a report.

To help the state track down the deadly bug, restaurant owners are required to keep track of each customer’s name, phone number, and email address, as well as the date and time. that they ate for 30 days, according to ABC News.

“If you have someone who got sick and was sitting next to someone in a restaurant, being able to identify that person could be very important to their health in trying to save their life, and so we put that in place, “said Governor Jay Inslee, who approved a” four-phase “reopening plan this week.

To reopen to 50% of their capacity, restaurants in Evergreen State must meet 13 requirements, including placing tables six feet apart and testing each employee for COVID-19 before starting work, said the office. ‘Inslee at the station.

Other requirements include not allowing more than five people at each table, providing hand sanitizer to employees and customers, and providing “single use” menus.

Eight counties in the state – including Stevens, Wahkiakum, Skamania, Ferry, Pend Oreille, Columbia, Garfield and Lincoln – were allowed to participate in “phase 2” of the plan, which allows restaurants to be 50% full , according to the Seattle Times.