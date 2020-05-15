Uber’s agreement to buy GrubHub could attract DOJ sympathy, sources say

If Uber and Grubhub agree to merge, they may have an easier time with regulators in Washington than with local officials in New York – but that doesn’t mean much.

The carpool giant has yet to contact Justice Department antitrust officials regarding its prospects of obtaining approval to acquire Grubhub, sources familiar with the situation told The Post. And this despite the fact that the $ 6 billion merger would create a colossus of food delivery controlling more than half of the market nationwide.

This delay is likely due to the fact that the merger talks, which ignited last year, collapsed before the arrival of the coronavirus in the United States, which upset the restaurant industry and created a need for more urgent food delivery services to some key markets.

“The deal was dead,” a source familiar with the talks told The Post.

Now, the fact that companies are looking to merge in a context of growing demand may place them in a delicate position with the American authorities.

US Representative David Cicilline (D-RI), who chairs the House’s antitrust subcommittee for the tech sector, called the deal proposed by Uber “a new low level of pandemic profit”. Meanwhile, New York City Council this week capped delivery charges at 20% of the bill during any government-mandated state of emergency.

However, an insider said the DOJ’s antitrust authorities could also be sympathetic on at least one crucial front: while restaurants have long argued that food delivery apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub prohibit them from raising prices on their platforms to compensate for their high costs, a source close to the DOJ said this should not be seen as a problem with the DOJ merger.

The idea, according to a source close to the federal government, is that Uber and Grubhub will impose such price restrictions on restaurants, whether or not they merge.

Likewise, Makan Delrahim, DOJ’s chief anti-trust law enforcement official, has publicly denounced the so-called “behavioral corrective measures” that seek to control the conduct of businesses rather than force divestments.

And this despite the fact that a lawsuit launched a month ago in the federal court of Manhattan alleged that the costs of the applications of food delivery cause an increase in the prices of the menus in the restaurants of all horizons. Indeed, the broader question of whether delivery apps increase costs to consumers could come back to haunt Uber and Grubhub in any federal investigation, experts said.

In New York, Uber’s share of the food delivery sector would drop from 17% to almost 80% with an acquisition of Grubhub, according to analysis company Second Measure.

Nationally, the combined companies would own 55% of the business, while Doordash would be the second largest, with 35%, according to Wedbush Securities.

The Justice Department will examine concerns about the market share of companies combined city by city, and the numbers in other key cities are just as staggering: they would hold 70% of the shares in Boston, 65% in Miami and 50% . in Chicago.

“A lot will depend on the definition of the market,” said Herbert Hovenkamp, ​​a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania who specializes in antitrust matters. A key question, he says, is whether competitors outside of Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash are taken seriously.

“If the government decides that the market is limited to these three main players, then this agreement is in trouble,” said Hovenkamp, ​​adding: “The optics for this merger do not look good because we are relying more on the food delivered “, during the pandemic.

A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment.