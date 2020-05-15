Twitter reveals a new smiley to express gratitude to front-line employees

There is a new way to say thank you during a coronavirus pandemic.

To help people show appreciation for front-line employees or anyone else who has shown help in these difficult times, Twitter has unveiled a new emoticon that shows the two hands forming a heart.

An emoticon is displayed whenever users type “thank you” or “thank you” or a change to hashtags.

The idea for the new emoticon came after the number of people on the social media site increased with the words “grateful” or “grateful” says People.com.

Twitter began to see increased gratitude in early March as the coronavirus spread to the United States. Emoji for praying hands increased by 50 percent and the use of clapping hands increased by 10 percent.

On Tuesday, the social networking company sent a message asking, “Who do we see people express gratitude to? The most common word is ‘everything’. “

“Anyone who is a necessary employee. Anyone who has helped. Everyone in health care. Anyone who has reached. For everyone. “

It’s not the first time Twitter has garnered support for front-line employees. In March, the company encouraged users tweet emoticon clapping hand World Health Day to show support for health care workers.