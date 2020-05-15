Trump and Kayleigh McEnany tout administration’s pandemic preparedness plan

WASHINGTON – President Trump said his administration has a plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic – and his press secretary released an unknown game manual previously called “Pandemic Crisis Plan” for the Thursday. to prove.

Kayleigh McEnany held the journalists’ file cabinet before the president and his staff set off to Allentown, Pennsylvania, to visit a mask manufacturing plant involved in the fight against the COVID-19 health crisis.

The pandemic action plan was unveiled as Dr. Rick Bright, a vaccine expert who ran a bio-defense agency at the Department of Health and Human Services, told Congress Thursday that “a winter dark “was coming due to the government’s failure to prepare.

McEnany also brandished a copy of the plan the Obama administration left for the new Trump team – the “Playbook for Early Response to Threats of High-Consequence Emerging Infectious Diseases and Biological Incidents” – describing it as “insufficient.”

“The Obama-Biden plan that was referenced was insufficient, was not going to work, so what our administration has done under President Trump’s leadership is to make a full pandemic preparedness report in 2018,” said McEnany .

“Beyond that, we had a whole experiment on preparing for a pandemic in August of last year,” she continued, telling reporters that they would have a full update at the Friday press conference.

Trump described his manual as “much better, much more comprehensive and much more difficult” than the one left by his predecessor and was optimistic that a vaccine would be delivered by the end of the year.

“We were given very little when we joined this administration, and they have done a fantastic job and I think we will have a vaccine by the end of the year,” he said.

The document served as a counter-programming after Trump criticized Bright as a “disgruntled employee.”

“I looked at him, and he looks like an angry, disgruntled employee who, frankly, some people say, hasn’t done a very good job,” Trump told reporters before leaving for Allentown.