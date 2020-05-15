Troubled: Trump network order won’t disrupt new clean energy projects

“What we’re talking about here is the bulk feed system, which is the part of the network that provides huge amounts of production,” said Brouillette. “They are large transformers, truly the backbone of the power grid itself. It is not the distribution network that goes to you or the much smaller equipment in nature. “

Wind, solar and storage companies, however, said they were mainly concerned with their large-scale projects which are directly linked to public transport networks. Owners of fossil fuel generation have also expressed long-term concerns about the supply chain for power plant parts.

DOE Assistant Secretary Bruce Walker, who also participated in the interview, admitted that the transmission system projects “would fall under this decree”, but said the agency would work with developers concerned about their components.

“For all developers who do this kind of work, working with … the transmission systems they connect to would be highly recommended, and that is something they should do for interconnection agreements anyway” said Walker. “And similarly, they can also work with the Department of Energy to understand the areas of the system that concern us most or not.”

Some renewable energy developers complain that trade with China on certain network devices has already dried up since the decree. Buying bulk electrical equipment in China is “not a start” until the final DOE rules are released, said Tim Rebhorn, managing partner of clean energy investment firm EnCap Investments.

The decree orders DOE to publish these rules by the end of September.

Brouillette said it recognized that the trade tensions were “real” and “serious”, but downplayed their impact on US energy projects, saying it “did not anticipate any major delays or delays in the future”.

“There may be different interpretations of the bulk feed system, but I think it’s pretty clear,” he said. “There will always be people who disagree with the approach the government chooses to take … but we can solve these problems.”

Brouillette compared the supply chain problems resulting from the executive order to normal changes in trade flows between nations.

“I think trade crosses borders regularly,” he said. “We’ve seen it go from the United States to lower cost producers, lower cost manufacturers. This occurs daily as part of normal and customary business practices in industry and government. So I don’t see it as unusual and I don’t see it as something that we can’t manage in the long run. “

Clean energy developers, who, like other industries, have suffered from the pandemic’s bottlenecks, have criticized DOE for not giving the sector any advance warning of the decree. But Brouillette said he thinks the order was “executed very properly” and that no one should have been caught off guard.

“These are not new problems. Anyone who has been in this industry, anyone who has been involved in anything that is very addicted or uses technology in any way, should not be surprised by this activity, “said Brouillette. “Can we work more closely with the industry, can we let them know what we can do in terms of future regulatory action?” Of course, and as part of this process, our door will remain open. “