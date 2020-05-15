The sun has entered a lock-in period, which can cause freezing weather, famine

The sun has locked, which could cause freezing weather, earthquakes and famine, scientists say.

The sun currently has a “solar minimum”, which means the activity on its surface has decreased dramatically.

Experts believe we are entering the deepest period of sunshine “recession” because the sunspots have virtually disappeared.

Astronomer Dr. Tony Phillips said, “Solar Minimum is running and it’s deep.”

“According to Sunspot calculations, it is one of the deepest in the last century. The sun’s magnetic field is weak, allowing extra cosmic rays into the solar system. “

“The extra cosmic rays pose a health risk to astronauts and polar air passengers, affect the electrochemistry of the Earth’s upper atmosphere, and can help trigger lightning.”

NASA scientists fear it could be a repetition of the Dalton minimum that occurred between 1790 and 1830 – leading to periods of brutal cold, crop loss, famine, and severe volcanic eruption.

Temperatures collapsed by as much as 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in 20 years, destroying world food production.

On April 10, 1815, the second largest volcanic eruption of 2,000 years occurred on Mount Tambora, Indonesia, killing at least 71,000 people.

It also led to the so-called. By the summer of 1816 – also known as “eighteen hundred and froze to death” – when there was snow in July.

So far this year, the sun has been empty without sunspots 76 percent of the time, a number that has only exceeded once before in the space season – last year when it was 77 percent empty.