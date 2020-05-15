The coronavirus gap: the reopening of the increasingly partisan debate

Pushed by President Trump, Republican officials from several battleground states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are stepping up pressure on Democratic governors to speed up the reopening of their economies, despite warnings of experts in a resurgence of infections and deaths.

The pressure is mounting as the number of unemployed Americans continues to grow across the country. Nearly 3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, according to new figures released Thursday by the Department of Labor, bringing the total number of claims to 36 million since the start of economic closings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, continues to climb. In the United States, more than 85,000 people have died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. And more than 1.4 million people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, reports the university.

The battle for home orders and the pace of business reopening have become increasingly partisan.

In Pennsylvania, the Democratic governor called Republican leaders flouting his restrictions like cowards. In Wisconsin, the state’s Supreme Court sided with the Republicans by rejecting the Democratic Governor’s house order. In Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer again clashed with armed protesters on Thursday at the State Capitol; the Democrat – who is on the list of potential vice presidential choices for Joe Biden – has come under heavy criticism from GOP lawmakers as well as Trump. And in Texas, the attorney general has threatened Democratic officials whose city restrictions are stricter than those put in place by the Republican governor.

Health experts have warned that it is dangerous to reopen completely before large-scale testing and contract tracing is in place.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, whose state killed more than 4,200 people due to COVID-19, has faced increasing resistance from Republican legislators and central and eastern county commissioners of State.

“We are trying to make things happen in a safe and responsible way because this thing turns into a pressure cooker,” said state representative Dan Moul, a conservative county republican from Adams. “This thing will explode if [Wolf] don’t take a step soon. “

Some counties have threatened to defy Wolf’s directives. The governor’s plan reopens the state in stages. More than half of the state’s counties have already started reopening, Wolf said in a telephone interview with NBC affiliate WGAL-TV on Thursday.

Thirteen more are expected to be in the “yellow” phase of Wolf by Friday, which means daycare centers can reopen and retail stores can resume operations, but under strict social distancing guidelines. Large gatherings of more than 25 people are still prohibited in these “yellow” counties, and gymnasiums, hair salons and theaters must remain closed.

The rest of the state, however, remains under the “red” phase of Wolf, in which home orders are still in effect, large gatherings prohibited, and restaurants and bars allowed to take delivery or delivery orders only .

“We are all fighting this war together. We cannot raise the white flag, “Wolf told WGAL-TV. “We have to fight this to the end and make sure that we will do everything to keep people safe. Again, I don’t think the Commonwealth has been unreasonable. “

Wolf has threatened to punish counties that have vowed to reopen despite his orders by threatening to suspend aid to the coronaviruses, and he has said that business owners who reopen would risk losing their operating licenses. Some leaders have backed down, but others seem to be moving forward.

“Come this Friday, we plan to open because we have received hundreds of emails, text messages and phone calls that these business owners are about to close,” Republican President Daniel Camp III Beaver County Council said a joint Senate hearing on Wednesday.

President Trump visits Owens & Minor Inc., a medical supply company outside Allentown, Pennsylvania, Thursday. (Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

Trump, who tweeted Monday that the Pennsylvanians “want their freedom now,” visited a medical supply center near Allentown on Thursday and spoke about the ramp-up of personal protective equipment production. The images showed him surrounded by people wearing masks; the president said he would not wear one, explaining “it’s not for me”.

“We have to get your Pennsylvania governor to start opening up a bit,” Trump said during the tour.

Prior to Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania, Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate, accused the president of contributing to the politicization of the broader debate on how and when to lift restrictions on coronaviruses.

“At a time when we should unite our country, President Trump is trying to divide the Pennsylvanians into duel camps, making Democrats on death row in hopes of keeping America on the ground and Republicans as fighters of the freedom trying to free the economy, “Biden said in a statement Thursday. . “It is a false choice, and it is only his last tactic in his mission to divide the Americans.”

In Michigan, a few hundred people, many of whom were armed, went to the State Capitol on Thursday to protest the order to stay at Whitmer’s house.

Armed protesters shelter from the rain at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing on Thursday. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Governor, who was prosecuted last week by the GOP-controlled State House and Senate last week for claiming to have overstepped his authority by extending state home orders, continues to urge people to adhere to guidelines for social distancing.

“I don’t particularly want to see people coming together, period. We know it contributes to the spread, “said Whitmer on Wednesday. “But if people are going to come and demonstrate, do it responsibly. This is what we are asking for. “

She said lives have been saved thanks to the state’s home maintenance order, which runs until May 28.

“If we had not taken the action we have taken, more people would have died and the disease would have spread much further than it,” said Whitmer.

In Wisconsin, Governor Tony Evers warned Thursday that in some cities, lifting restrictions and removing others after state supreme court quashed residence order, patchwork could lead to “massive confusion”.

“Apparently they believe different rules are OK,” said Evers of the Republicans. “I cannot imagine another state that finds itself in this difficult situation.”

The state’s predominantly conservative Supreme Court sided with the Republicans in a trial over the restrictions on Evers, which was to last until May. Decision 5-4 means that Evers would need to work with the Legislative Assembly under Republican control to develop a new plan.

But Republican speaker Robin Vos downplayed Evers’ concerns and said Wisconsin did not “necessarily need a statewide approach”.

“We already know that local health services can use their power, which is already there to deal with these situations if they feel in danger,” said Vos.

Trump applauded the court’s decision, calling it “a victory” for Wisconsin.

“Its Democratic governor was forced into court to let the state open,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “People want to continue their lives. The place is lively! ”

Officials in some cities in Wisconsin, however, choose to continue to follow state residence orders. Health officials in Milwaukee still demand that residents follow orders. In Dane County, which is home to the state’s capital, Madison, authorities have imposed a replacement order similar to that of Reverse Statewide.

Meanwhile, governors of other states have announced plans to ease restrictions in the days and weeks to come.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted said gymnasiums and public pools will be able to reopen from May 26 if companies follow safety and hygiene protocols. He added that by May 31, daycares will also be allowed to reopen, although with fewer children in each class and as long as staff can provide additional cleaning.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has announced that children will be allowed to go to summer camp starting June 29. “For their mental and emotional and intellectual development and their health, I think we must do our best to organize summer camps this summer,” Raimondo said Thursday at a press conference.

In Minnesota, small retail stores will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, when the state home stay order expires. Bars, restaurants and hair salons will remain closed but may reopen on June 1, Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday.

“The order to stay at home expires and the dials rotate, but that does not mean that we are carefree and that we can return to the situation,” said Walz. “It means we have to stay safe, take care, take care of our own health and take care of our neighbor.”

Among the biggest companies planning to reopen on June 1: Bloomington’s Mall of America, one of North America’s largest shopping complexes with more than 500 stores and restaurants.

“It is important to know that even if Mall of America reopens on June 1, not all of the retailers in our building will open immediately. We understand that it may take longer before some are ready to reopen, “the mall said in a statement Thursday.

In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that five northern and northern regions of the state were on track to begin a gradual reopening on Friday. These regions have reached the seven benchmarks suggested by public health officials. In comparison, New York has encountered only four.

Under the plan, construction and farming activities will resume and retail stores will be allowed to reopen for curbside or in-store collection only. Local authorities will monitor the number of coronavirus cases and must ensure that businesses and consumers meet the requirements for social distancing, said Cuomo.

He added that the state had reported 157 additional COVID-19 deaths since Wednesday. This number is down from 166 the day before.

Cuomo warned, however, that “gradual reopening does not mean that the problem is gone”.

“We have control of the problem because of what we have done and because of our individual responsibility and our individual actions, and this must be maintained.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.