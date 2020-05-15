Scooby-Doo restart ruins classic

It took 51 years, but someone finally succeeded in “Scooby-Doo”.

Oh, don’t worry, the talking puppy is not dead, but his latest film, “Scoob!,” Is completely lifeless.

I thought that the 2002 live action movie Freddie Prinze Jr. would never be overcome with his wickedness, but that we understood at least the classic formula “Doo”: Mystery Inc. arrives in a haunted place, the gang investigation with humor, the ghost is revealed to be a zone creep, “And I could have gotten out too, if it weren’t for mixing with the kids!” Easy. Perfect.

“Scoob!”, Restarting CGI, doesn’t offer much in terms of ghosts, werewolves, vampires, swampy creatures, or other monsters. Or even mysteries. It is a mediocre adventure film in which a villain tries to conquer the world, with a pinch of supernatural.

There are exactly two spectra here. One we meet during a twee prologue, in which Shaggy, Scooby, Fred, Daphne and Velma meet for the first time as children on Halloween night. Little Velma’s costume is Ruth Bader Ginsburg sets the conscious tone for the rest. After the group thwarts a ghoul in a haunted house, we jump to our days.

Grown-up Mystery Inc. is enlisted by fellow Hanna-Barberian Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) to help prevent Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) from releasing the Hades Cerades dog to the world.

The adult versions of the main gang are expressed, quite indifferently, by Zac Efron (Fred), Gina Rodriguez (Velma), Amanda Seyfried (Daphne), Will Forte (Shaggy) and Frank Welker (the original Fred, now Scooby). You miss the exaggerated energy of the actors of the 2D version.

I particularly yearned for the dry humor of the old cartoon. Remember the oddly timed fog? Or when comedian Jonathan Winter turned over a coin to decide who entered the haunted house first, only to find that it was Canadian money and it didn’t count? For as kid-targeted as this debacle is, some of the jokes are pretty lowbrow.

When Dastardly meets Scooby, this exchange occurs: “My friends call me Dick,” he says. “Rick?” Asks Scooby. “I am a Dick! Dick, Dick, Dick!” Nothing can fit a word in an impressionable young mind than repeating it five times.

By the way, the CGI looks terribly cheap in a market that includes border breakers such as Pixar and DreamWorks. Hanna-Barbera was never the central animator that Disney and Warner Bros were back then, but she overcompensated for personality. “Scoob!” De Warner Animation Group has none of this.