Rory McIlroy takes flight from former golf buddy President Trump

Three years ago, Rory McIlroy played a round of golf with Donald Trump and, almost as soon as he left the 18th hole, he was shot by many fans on social media.

Thursday, appearing on the McKellar PodcastMcIlroy was asked about this ride with the president and swore it would be the last time he would play with Trump.

Asked about this cycle and the reaction it caused, McIlroy said: “Guilt by association”, adding: “I haven’t done it since, so there is only one answer [your] question.”

McIlroy then indicated that he had been invited to play with the president since but did not do so. When asked if the reason he hadn’t replayed with Trump was by choice, McIlroy replied, “By choice.”

“I’m going to sit here and say that the day I spent with him and the others was very enjoyable,” said McIlroy. “He is very charismatic, he was nice to everyone – it didn’t matter if you were me or the guys in the cart barn or the golf club pro.

“He has something. He obviously has something or he wouldn’t be in the White House, right? He has something – anything, an X factor, charisma, whatever. Most of the people he met that day, he was cordial, kind and kind. It was my only interaction with him the day I had him.

“But,” continued McIlroy, “that doesn’t mean that I agree with everything – or in fact anything – he says.”

McIlroy, the world’s No. 1 player who plays in a skins match with Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff on Sunday in a fundraising exhibit for COVID-19 relief, then expressed his dissatisfaction with the way Trump managed the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re in the middle of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say we run the most tests in the world like it’s was a contest – there is something that is terrible, “said McIlroy.” This is not how a leader should act. It needs some sort of diplomacy, and I don’t think he shows it – especially in these times. “

When asked if he would play with Trump again, McIlroy, who lives near the president’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, replied, “I don’t know if he would like to play with me after which J just said. But no, I wouldn’t do it. »»

When he played with Trump in 2017, McIlroy insisted that his decision “was neither an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind.”

Social media went wild against him, calling him “fascist” and “bigot,” according to McIlroy.

“Whether you respect the person who holds the position or not, you respect the position they hold,” said McIlroy at the time. “Golf was our common ground, nothing else. I have traveled all over the world and have had the good fortune to befriend people from many different countries, beliefs and cultures. “