Rick Porcello’s buyout quest with Mets is different now

Part 19 of a series analyzing the New York Mets.

Rick Porcello was eager to put the 2019 season behind him. He had finished with the second worst ERA and WHIP of his career, which forced him to sign a one-year contract with the Mets in order to relaunch his career.

He is among the players most affected by the delay – at least – of the season, because Porcello wanted to restore his value when he started working in free agency next season.

Instead, like everyone else in the sport, it waits.

Porcello has rebounded from a difficult season previously. After a disappointing first year with the Red Sox in 2015, the right-hander was able to deliver his best performance a year later, when he won the AL Cy Young award, becoming 22-4 with an ERA of 3.15.

He went on with two more shaky seasons before his horrible 2019 in his last year in Boston.

But Porcello was optimistic that this season would be different for him in Queens.

He had grown up as a fan of the Mets in New Jersey and was looking forward to playing at Citi Field, and he was confident that he had put behind him some of the issues that plagued him a year ago.

“I have a pretty good understanding of what was going on with the mechanical side of things,” said Porcello when he signed with the Mets. “Mechanically, when things go wrong, it starts to affect the way you think about the mound, then the mental stuff starts to go a little. But it was just a matter of not being able to execute heights , when it really comes down to it. So I have a lot of things I do during the off-season – whether it’s drilling or video, comparing some of the things I did well when I didn’t do well. Make sure I stay on top of that. “

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

The results of the grapefruit league season were encouraging. In four starts, Porcello had allowed three points in 10 ² / ₃ innings (2.53 ERA) and did not give up a circuit.

Porcello had been injured by the home run in 2019, when he turned 31. He also had the lowest floor rate in his career, which he was working on improving this season.

“I thought he looked good,” said a NL scout who observed him this spring. “He was one of those guys you thought would be well-served to change scenery and working with this rotation should help.”

Porcello was to start behind Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz in a rotation that would also include Noah Syndergaard before the right-hander had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

With the loss of Syndergaard, Porcello and his compatriot Michael Wacha will figure prominently.

And at the very least, Porcello had to be sustainable. He and Justin Verlander are the only two pitchers to have started at least 32 games in each of the past four seasons.

Porcello would like to do more than just take the mound, especially with the market opening again in 2021 in a class that could also include Stroman, Robbie Ray, James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka.

He told The Post this spring that he had something to prove this season: “[I’m] more simply not satisfied with the way I performed last year and excited and determined to turn things around and show that I am still a very good pitcher in this league and that I can do it for 33, 34 departures. “