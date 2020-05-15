Review: ‘Scoob!’ could have worked if it weren’t for the kids

It pains me to point out that, despite the exclamation mark at the end of its title, the new animated feature film “Scoob!” is not a musical.

Not entirely, in any case, although it has its share of hummable reflections. The ever-lasting theme song “Scooby-Doo” plays on a montage of familiar jinks and freakouts, although here the flat, hand-drawn style of the comic book detective series has been duly enhanced with visuals generated by computer. The soundtrack includes brief explosions from Bobby Vinton, Three Dog Night, and the Backstreet Boys – little nuggets of pop-cultural memory that, in this case, help illuminate the outlines of Shaggy’s unusually complicated inner life.

Shaggy, you see, was once a sad, lonely child without Scooby, and “Scoob!”, In keeping with the imperatives of restarting the Hollywood franchise, comes with an update and an origin story : When we first meet Shaggy, he is strenuously walking the sunny streets of Venice Beach, totaling some disgusting sandwiches but obviously missing a friend to share them. Until, that is to say, he falls on Scooby-Doo, the clumsy but lovable Great Dane whose insatiable appetite rivals Shaggy, as evidenced by the huge log of spit-roasted meat that he just stole from a Greek roasting pan.

As the flights go by, Scooby’s is more than forgivable. (Anyone who’s ever been tempted to try something similar – to enjoy not only a few thin gyroscope shavings, but the damn crispy slab – might feel less judgment than the urge.) This creates an unbreakable connection between Scooby and Shaggy, who soon after join forces with Fred, Daphne and Velma and begin to unmask the scammers in paranormal drag. There’s a new side to it: your favorite crime-solving dog started his career as a little crook.

Daphne (voiced by Amanda Seyfried), Fred (Zac Efron) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez) in the film “Scoob!” (Warner Bros.)

But the novelty is also rare in “Scoob!”, Which devotes about an hour and a half to meticulous repetition and sometimes to the tortured elaboration of a proven formula. It’s not quite a bad or inappropriate thing, because the original series itself was nothing if not formula. You can set your watch for one episode only: team investigation of suspicious activity; rampant chases and awkward falls and bouts of compulsive overeating; “And I could have done too, if it weren’t for mingling with the kids” and everything else. The total predictability was the limitation of the show, but also the source of his considerable pleasure.

“Scoob !,” directed by Warner Bros. veteran. Animation Tony Cervone, intends to reproduce part of this pleasure for long-time Scooby-Doo votes while upgrading it for a new generation of young viewers. Originally slated for a theatrical release this week, a plan that was abandoned following the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now arriving on VOD streaming platforms to provide some hoots, some wink laughs and may -be one or two authentic laughs.

And to some extent – perhaps due to lower expectations and a discouraging lack of competition – it works. Unlike previous live action scenes “Scooby-Doo” (2002) and “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004), “Scoob!” puts its visual engine at the cutting edge of technology at the service of an old-fashioned caricature. Scooby himself, despite his digital metamorphosis, looks pleasantly like his Saturday morning counterpart. It also looks a lot like him, thanks to the acute and expert readings of lines – or perhaps I should say “rine readings” – of actor Frank Welker, a staple of the franchise since the original series.

Will Forte isn’t doing as well as Shaggy, at least if perfect recreation is, like, your norm. But the actor does a great job of capturing the character’s sweet and affable madness – and, as the plot thickens, his jealousy. To everyone’s surprise, Scooby turns out to be the linchpin of a stratagem – devised by a mustachioed supervillain by the name of Dick Dastardly (Jason Isaacs) – who pivots in a way on former dogs of sometimes mythical fame, from Cerberus with three heads hunting for Alexander the Great. Peritas dog.

Scooby-Doo (voiced by Frank Welker), Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) and Shaggy (Will Forte) in the movie “Scoob!” (Warner Bros.)

An impressive canine line will give any puppy a slightly swollen head, which threatens to widen a serious gap between the comparatively insignificant Scooby and Shaggy. Their drama can only somewhat marginalize the adventures of Fred (Zac Efron), Daphne (Amanda Seyfried) and Velma (Gina Rodriguez), and the performers are content to stay within the parameters of the characters we know well: the leader, the charmer and outfit brain, respectively.

This familiarity, again, is not the problem. Which undermines “Scoob!” it is not the comfort of the old but the pressures of the new, the need to sound connected, self-referential and current at all times. To this end, the characters were forced to exercise caution and make ancient comic references to Harry Potter, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”, Chris Hemsworth, Netflix, Toxic Masculinity, Judge Judy and Simon Cowell – who appears naturally in the film, playing a blissfully superior animated version of himself.

If all the jokes and jokes don’t overwhelm you, then Dick Dastardly’s army of changing scorpion robots could do the trick. Or perhaps the spacecraft carrying a stupid benefactor named Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) and his superior canine sidekick, Dynomutt (Ken Jeong), who could rekindle the memories of longtime Hanna-Barbera fans. Hijacking the story here for tedious stretches, they’re supposed to serve as comic book counterparts to Scooby and Shaggy, of course, but what they really serve is something more depressing and mundane. “Scoob!” was never going to be a great musical, but did it have to be just another superhero movie?