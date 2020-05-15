Randy Moss’ son Thaddeus Moss snubbed the Patriots after the NFL draft

Thaddeus Moss, son of legendary wide receiver Randy Moss, eagerly awaited the life-changing phone call. Three days have passed, 255 names have been called and his was not one of them.

The disappointing experience was “a slap in the face,” according to rookie tight end, who turned 22 Thursday and says he grew up with a “target” in the back.

“After choosing the kickers and the bettors, the guys from the special teams got caught over me, I really felt a bit on the sidelines” said on a teleconference Wednesday. “It’s no difference. I always had to prove myself my whole life, having the last name I have. I always had to prove that everyone was wrong or just prove that I had right all my life. “

After the 2020 NFL Draft was completed, his agent called to let the undrafted free agent know that he had caught the attention of three teams, but all the young Moss wanted to know was who called the first.

“This is what I was going to follow and keep,” he said of why he rejected the Patriots and Bengals in favor of the Redskins, who must fill a void and were the first to call.

“Thaddeus was a productive guy,” said Washington player personnel vice president Kyle Smith. “It was really obvious to sign it.”

Moss’ name and heritage draw instant attention that Thaddeus says he embraces, but being a member of NFL royalty can have its downsides.

“With the last name I have, people think I have been given a lot of things, but it is the opposite,” he said. “People ask me what the pros and cons are, and that is certainly a disadvantage. But I can’t wait to have the opportunity to work for everything, and whatever my career in the NFL, you will have to respect it because I worked for everything. I was given nothing. “

Elder Moss, 43, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018 and now serves as the NFL analyst for ESPN. In his 14-season career, he has collected 982 catches for 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.

“I’m just tired of the comparisons,” said Thaddeus. “It is no different from what I have had to do all my life. … Everyone keeps mentioning my father, mentioning his last name, but just the identity I want to make is my own identity. I can’t wait to make a name for myself. “

The 6-foot-3, 249-pound LSU product caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 2019, and had two touchdowns in the 2020 CFP National Championship game against Clemson. Moss missed the 2018 season and recently underwent foot surgery, which could have played a role in the teams’ apprehension about his draft.

Many athletes have used early setbacks to fuel their motivation. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He named his new commercial enterprise “199 Productions” in tribute to the late position to which he was hired.

“The surname Moss, people have always had their eyes on me and have always doubted me. They wanted to see what I could do. They always have expectations. It’s no different, ”said Thaddeus. “I have always had a target on my back all my life growing up. I got used to it. You use it as fuel. “