Powerful earthquake hits Nevada, felt in California and Utah

by May 15, 2020 Science
The U.S. Geological Service is reports a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Nevada on Friday. The earthquake was reported at 4:03 a.m., approximately 35 miles outside of Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range, and was felt in neighboring states.

The initial earthquake struck about 4.6 miles (7.6 kilometers) deep, the USGS said, and at least six major aftershocks were recorded soon after, including two with estimates magnitudes of 5.4.

People from Salt Lake City, Utah, in Central Valley, California tweeted that they had felt the earthquake.


Source —–> https://www.cbsnews.com/news/earthquake-nevada-today-2020-05-15/

