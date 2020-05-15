Pepper Rodgers, former UCLA football coach, dies at 88

Pepper Rodgers, the former UCLA football coach, who has mentored some of the sport’s greatest players and coaches in a career spanning six decades, died Thursday at the Reston Hospital Center in Reston, Virginia. He was 88 years old.

Rodgers was removed from the survival system after suffering complications from a fall in his bathroom on Saturday morning. He suffered arterial bleeding that preceded a stroke and a heart attack, according to his son, Rick Rodgers.

“Doctors have told us it would be serious for a 19 year old, let alone an 88 year old man,” said Rick Rodgers. “He had movements and stabilized, but he never responded to sight or sound.”

Only Pepper Rodgers’ wife Livingston and daughter Terri were allowed to be with him in his final hours due to hospital visit restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other family members joined the group via FaceTime and Rick Rodgers relayed a message from Gary Beban, quarterback winner of the UCLA Heisman Trophy.

“I said, ‘Daddy, even your favorite quarterback, Gary Beban, says: Get your ass out of this bed and go home,’ said Rick Rodgers with a chuckle, ‘and I thought he was blinking eyes a little. “

Pepper Rodgers coached the UCLA football team from 1971 to 1973. (UCLA Athletics)

Beban was one of a long list of star players Rodgers coached, including Heisman winner Steve Spurrier, defensive end Reggie White and ball carrier John Riggins. Rodgers has 73-65-3 as a coach at Kansas, UCLA and Georgia Tech and has coached several coaches who have continued their careers in the Hall of Fame, including Terry Donahue of UCLA , John Cooper of Ohio and John Cooper of Arizona Dick Domey.

Rodgers liked to joke about the rapid turnaround he had experienced in his three seasons as a UCLA head coach, going from 2-7-1 in 1971 to 8-3 in 1972 and 9-2 in 1973.

“I proved everything a man can prove in training,” Rodgers joked in an interview with The Times in 2018. “I proved that I could win with good players, I proved that I couldn’t with bad. “

The best Bruins to play for Rodgers in his second UCLA run included quarterbacks Mark Harmon and John Sciarra and semi-offensives James McAlister and Kermit Johnson. Harmon’s solid play and an innovative plan devised by new attacking coordinator Homer Smith helped the Bruins upset the twice-ranked reigning champion Nebraska at the start of the 1972 season, announcing the return of the team on prominence.

Rodgers had previously been the offensive coordinator for UCLA, and Beban liked to tease Rodgers that he had brought the Beban National Championship ring to Kansas with him when he left the Bruins after the 1966 season.

“If coach Rodgers hadn’t left for the Kansas head coaching opportunity in my last year in 1967,” Beban said by email, “we wouldn’t have lost to USC d “One point, and essentially the national championship. Coach Rodgers was worth at least six more points when he called the games from the coaching press box.”

Not all Bruins deplored this decision. Rodgers gave Donahue, a former UCLA defensive lineman fresh out of the Air Force, his first coaching job after Donahue called him and told him he wanted to join the profession.

“I said,” Well, Terry, I don’t have a job for a 23-year-old guy who never trained. “” Said Rodgers in 2018. “He said,” I’m going to work for nothing. Give me something to do. »»

Donahue spent a year as a volunteer assistant, the start of a career in which he spent 20 years as a UCLA head coach and became the most successful coach in Pac-12 history with 98 conference wins. He might not have arrived there if Rodgers hadn’t forgiven him for watching Kansas star Karl Salb leave the team in a breath without trying to stop him.

“[Rodgers] leaned forward in his office and said, ‘Terry, do you know how difficult it is to recruit a 275 pound athlete who can run 4.8 in the 40 yard dash and play as athletically as this guy? ” Donahue remembered Rodgers asking him before admitting to his boss that he didn’t. “” And do you know how easy it is to find a 31-year-old defensive line coach? You come out of this office and bring Salb back into this team “and I did, and I kept my job.”

Born in Atlanta on October 8, 1931, Rodgers played Georgia Tech under legendary coach Bobby Dodd and was a quarterback and kicker for the Yellow Jackets National Championship team in 1952. He began his career coached as an assistant to the Air Force in 1958 and went to Florida two years later before arriving at UCLA in 1965 for his first visit to school.

He definitively left the Bruins after the 1973 season, attracted by his alma mater.

“I sold peanuts and cola to Tech players when I was 10,” said Rodgers, “so it was a dream for me for life.”

After six seasons with the Yellow Jackets, Rodgers returned to training in 1984 for a two-year stay with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League and concluded his coaching career with the Memphis Mad Dogs of the Canadian Football League in 1995. He went 34-31-2 to Georgia Tech and record 27-27 in three professional seasons.

“If football was all about personality”, I.J. Rosenberg once wrote in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “Franklin‘ Pepper ’Rodgers would never have lost a game.”

Rodgers was vice president of football operations for the Washington Redskins from 2001 until his retirement in 2004.

Rodgers is survived by his wife, Livingston Rodgers, sons Rick and Kyle and daughters Terri and Kelly, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.