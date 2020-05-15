Pandemic fallout: 40 percent of low-income households hit by job losses

Thirteen percent of all American adults, or 20 percent of those who were employed in February, were laid off or put on leave when the pandemic started sweeping the country in March, the Fed said. Another six percent of all adults worked reduced hours or went on leave without pay, the central bank said in the survey, which was included in its annual report on the economic well-being of American households.

For those who lost their jobs or worked fewer hours, only 64% expected to be able to pay all their bills, compared to 85% of Americans who did not see their employment situation change.

Yet, in a sign that Americans continue to be optimistic, 91 percent of those who lost their jobs or were put on leave said they expected to eventually return to the same employer, suggesting that efforts government to keep workers tied to their current jobs could work. Five percent of this group had already returned to work at the time of the survey.

Yet the numbers paint a bleak picture: 39 percent of those employed in households earning less than $ 40,000 lost their jobs or were put on leave in March. That compares to 19% of people in households earning between $ 40,000 and $ 100,000, and 13% of people in households with income above $ 100,000, a Fed official told reporters.