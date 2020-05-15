Pandemic costs clean energy sector nearly 600,000 jobs

“We knew it was going to be bad,” said Bob Keefe, executive director of E2. “We didn’t know it was going to be so bad so quickly.”

Social distancing measures and state decisions to suspend projects and shutter factories have taken their toll on clean energy companies, wiping out more than double the number of jobs created by the sector in the three past years, according to the report.

The report also predicts that job losses in clean energy will increase in the coming months. A previous projection predicted the loss of half a million jobs by the end of June – a figure that has already been exceeded.

“Based on this analysis, as well as forecasts from the clean energy trade groups and individual business reports, we prudently predict that the clean energy sector will lose approximately a quarter of its workforce or 850,000 jobs. by the end of the second quarter if no action is taken to support the clean energy industry and its workers, “the report said.

Lawmakers have withdrawn proposals that would have helped the sector in the $ 2.2 trillion CARES law. And the text of the latest emergency relief package released by the Democrats this week also left out any measures to boost clean energy.

“We really need Congress and the White House to step in and do something [it], not only for these workers and jobs, but also for the environmental benefits that come with it, “said Keefe.

In April, the energy efficiency sector was the most affected, cutting about 310,200 jobs, or almost 14% of its workforce, bringing its total number of losses to 413,500 jobs since the start of the pandemic , according to Wednesday’s report. The renewable energy production sector lost about 71,800 jobs in April and 95,600 jobs in total.

California recorded the most layoffs, with 77,900, the report said, while Florida, Georgia, Texas and Michigan all lost more than 20,000 clean energy jobs each.

Georgia, Kentucky, Hawaii and Louisiana all experienced employment declines of over 20% in April, the largest percentage declines.

“Hopefully many of these jobs will bounce back,” said Keefe. “But let’s face it, when we’re all back to our normal world at last, we’re all going to want to go out and get a new haircut and have a nice dinner at a restaurant, but we’re probably not thinking of a major overhaul of the energy efficiency of our buildings or thinking about investing a lot of money in a large solar project. “