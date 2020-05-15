NYSE aims to partially reopen iconic trading room on May 26

The Big Board comes back on.

The chairman of the New York Stock Exchange said Thursday that the iconic trading room will partially reopen on May 26 while meeting strict new health guidelines.

In an article published in the Wall Street Journal, NYSE President Stacey Cunningham promised to restart and operate the world-renowned Wall Street operation to prevent employees from contracting the deadly coronavirus. The trading room closed on March 23 after a handful of employees tested positive for COVID-19, marking its longest closure.

Only certain floor brokers and limited support staff will be allowed to start in the building, said Cunningham. Everyone will wear masks and follow strict rules of social distancing, and the floor will be thoroughly disinfected every night.

NYSE employees should avoid public transportation and will be subjected to temperature tests before entering the building. If they are symptomatic, they should test negative for COVID-19 before returning to the ground.

“We will respect the sacrifices of frontline workers and the city in general by proceeding with caution,” wrote Cunningham. “Limit the pressure on the healthcare system and the risks for those who work under our roof.”

Cunningham’s opinion suggests that NYSE models its return in part during the reopening on May 4 of the San Francisco options floor, in particular by remotely working the designated market makers of the stock market.

While Cunningham sees the reopening as a major moment in the reopening of American commerce, some will wonder if the prosecution has really closed.

As The Post reported in April, NYSE brought people to the floor after the closure to execute an initial public offering for a mutual fund.