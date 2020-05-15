NASCAR’s return will be celebrated by these big names

It will be 10 weeks since NASCAR was in action the last time the Cup Series took the green flag on Sunday at Darlington Raceway. While most of the sports world remains inactive during the COVID-19 crisis, NASCAR will be one of the first to return to competition. It will be subject to close fanless scrutiny as officials implement widespread health and safety protocols in the hopes of keeping everyone safe.

NASCAR hasn’t raced on the iconic South Carolina track in May since 2013, with the annual Southern 500 Labor Day weekend the only date scheduled in Darlington. But in trying to keep the teams as close as possible to the Charlotte base of the sport, “The track too hard to tame” has become a viable option for restarting the NASCAR season. Sunday will be the first of two paid Cup races on the track in four days, with a return engagement set for Wednesday as NASCAR seeks to make up for seven lost dates.

The level of difficulty is already high, since the teams did not plan to participate in Darlington before the end of the summer. The 1.366-mile oval track is one of the most unique on the program, with a completely different set of turns and a rough running surface among its features.

But in addition to working on configurations different from those planned at this stage of the year, no practice or qualification will be carried out to help the cars to enter the race on Sunday. The peloton will be aligned on the basis of the points classification, and when the green flag flies, the drivers will have their first glimpse of a speed track team arriving in racing conditions.

Despite the many variables, the Sunday field includes specific favorites with a good chance of succeeding in the return of NASCAR (William Hill odds).

Kyle Busch (5/1)

Busch won only one Cup in Darlington in 2008, but has finished 11th or better in the last 10 races on the track. Busch has finished second and third in Darlington’s last three races and has led 716 laps, the largest of all active drivers. The defending Cup Series champion has had a slow start with high expectations, finding himself winless in all four races so far in 2020, but Busch has a pair of top five performances in the book.

Denny Hamlin (13/2)

One of Joe Gibbs Racing’s teammates from Busch also has a sparkling record at Darlington. Hamlin is a two-time Darlington winner in 14 career starts and finished in the top five in 11 races on the track for an average result of 7.8. Hamlin started the year with the Daytona 500 in February and has two top-10 finishes in the first quartet of races.

Kevin Harvick (13/2)

It’s very early in the interrupted campaign, but Harvick is the points leader in the series and the only driver to finish in the top 10 of all four races to date. Harvick has a solid Darlington record, having finished in the top 10 in the last seven races, including a win in 2014. He has led 567 laps in the last 10 races in Darlington, beating the 200 laps twice. track. the front barrier.

Brad Keselowski (8/1)

The Team Penske driver has four top-10s in the last five races at Darlington, including a win in 2018. Keselowski also had a decent start in 2020, with a pair of top-10s and an average of 7.7 in the three last races. races this year. It has an average Darlington finish of 11.1 from 2011.