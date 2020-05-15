Museums invest in endowments to avoid layoffs of coronavirus

The coronavirus crisis has shone a spotlight on the finances of museums – now closed, their future in limbo – and other arts organizations.

The Los Angeles Philharmonic said on Wednesday that it was withdrawing $ 20.6 million from its endowment to help fill a $ 80 million budget deficit, reducing the magnitude of layoffs and departures.

For museums, revenues have decreased, if not disappeared, from admissions, cafes and retail sales, space rental income, philanthropic donations and investment income. Even if they are closed to the public, museums still face a myriad of expenses, including security, insurance, possibly rent and staff compensation.

the American Alliance of Museums estimates that due to coronavirus closings, museums in the United States collectively lose at least $ 33 million a day. Institutions will likely plunge into their endowments, said Chronicle of Philanthropy editor Stacy Palmer, to stay afloat during these unprecedented times.

But what does this really mean?

The Times contacted museum directors, financial advisers, and philanthropy experts to clarify how typical endowments work and how they could help museums weather the pandemic. Here is an intensive course:

What is an endowment?

It is an asset pool that is invested and generates annual income, which an institution can use for its expenses. These are usually cash donations to the museum, but the main funds are not intended to be used – only the income from them is used. If an endowment of $ 100 million generated approximately $ 4 million in interest and stock dividends each year, the $ 4 million could be spent, but the original $ 100 million would be preserved. Generally, the principal is held in perpetuity to generate income for general and specific purposes. The larger the endowment, the more stable the institution.

Where does the endowment money come from?

Especially from donations or legacies from members of the board of directors, other people or foundations. Interest, dividends and appreciation – for example, the value of stocks going from $ 35 to $ 50 per share – can build on existing endowment funds.

Where are the funds invested?

Typically, museum endowments are invested in a diversified portfolio of stocks, bonds, and mutual funds – often with a focus on safer and conservative investments – as well as in alternative assets, such as as hedge funds, private equity or real estate. Usually a third party custodian such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab or a bank holds the assets.

Who manages the endowment and decides to spend it?

The investment committee of an institution may work with external financial advisers, but the board votes on the final decisions.

What are endowment revenues used for?

A museum generally uses revenues equivalent to about 4% to 6% of the endowment to cover operating expenses each year – from the salaries of construction staff and utilities to the development and marketing of exhibits. The Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, which had an endowment of $ 137 million before the pandemic, attracted almost $ 6 million during this fiscal year. This meant that the endowment provided about 30% of the museum’s total annual income.

The percentage drawn from the endowment is based on a moving average, usually 24 to 36 months, although it may be longer. This levels the ups and downs. So when the markets are upside down – or drastically down, as is the case for 2020 – the institution will not feel the negative effects for a while.

Do the laws govern the management of endowments by museums?

Laws vary from state to state. The Uniform Prudent Management of Institutional Funds Act, in force in all states except Pennsylvania, provides guidelines for investing and for determining the amount to be withdrawn from an income endowment. It also describes a process for deviating from donor restrictions. In some states, museums approached the Attorney General on this matter; in others, they would go to court.

What is considered a healthy endowment?

There is no reference for museums. The Long Beach Museum of Latin American Art had a pre-pandemic endowment of $ 26 million. The Hammer Museum in Los Angeles had an endowment of $ 125 million at the start of this year. In New York, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s endowment was $ 3.6 billion in early March.

Museums that receive a constant flow of public funding often have smaller endowments, in part because public funding essentially replaces endowment income. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, which receives an average of $ 25-30 million annually in county funding, has only $ 136 million, although it is one of the largest art museums in the West.

What is the difference between restricted and unrestricted funds?

A donor often allocates funds for a particular use – perhaps acquisitions, education, research, conservation or improvements to buildings. Often, a lot of endowment money is tied up in these restricted funds. Unrestricted funds can be used for everything, including basic operational costs.

the Assn. art museum directors has temporarily relaxed its discipline on the use of museum funds, which includes money in endowments and other donations. Association guidelines are best practice, not the law, but the organization generally takes punitive action against museums that violate the guidelines. In response to the current economic crisis, however, the association has temporarily suspended disciplinary measures if museums use limited endowment funds for unrestricted purposes, such as operating expenses. The association does not give permission to ignore donor restrictions and encourages museums to seek the consent of living donors or state authorities.

Why are museums not using more endowments to avoid layoffs and leaves?

Endowments are often referred to as “rainy day funds” – and are currently flowing. But calling it a “rainy day fund” is “extremely inaccurate,” said Brent Benjamin, director of the Saint Louis Art Museum and president of AAMD. Endowments are not cash reserves that can be easily used. You do not have to spend the principal, and unallocated income is generally committed in advance in annual budgets.

“Staff salaries are not the only expense,” he said. “There are many different pieces in a museum budget. Museums certainly try to support their staff in every possible way, but it is not always enough. Especially not. “

What are the main questions facing museums?



Whether it is to draw from the endowment, how much to draw from it and what the risk is for the future are the big problems, said the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s Palmer. “This provokes great arguments. If you are an employee, you could say, “We, the museum, have to keep going, that’s what the money is for.” But if you’re the chairman of the board, you might say, “We have to think about the long term or we may not be here in 50 years.” “

George Suttles is director of research at the Commonfund Institute, a think tank for the Commonfund, which manages the assets of some 50 cultural institutions nationwide.

“These are difficult times,” he said. “Small and medium-sized museums, in particular, which had already been under financial pressure before COVID-19, will have to make difficult decisions. For many museums, there is no other recourse than to spend, to draw more from their endowment. “

In the end, Suttles added: “The museums will depend, as they have always done, on philanthropy to recover and rebuild. “